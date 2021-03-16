Alex Dowsett joins Body Rocket as investor and advisor

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

British cyclist and time trial specialist Alex Dowsett has joined Body Rocket.

The partnership will see Dowsett as an investor and early tester of the system, providing his insights and knowledge around aerodynamics and cycling performance to help refine the product ahead of its global launch.

“What Body Rocket is creating for the cycling world is revolutionary – and will have the capacity to revolutionise cycling performance at both amateur and elite level,” he said. “Real-time, accurately measured aerodynamic drag data isn’t something that has been readily available to cyclists, and certainly not for day-to-day training and importantly, during races.

“I am honoured to be part of this exciting technology, which I truly believe could be a game changer for the industry, and I look forward to being part of the ongoing development and testing procedures as part of our partnership.”

Body Rocket’s patented technology measure coefficient drag in real-time, in real conditions on the road. Comprising four sensors, on the handlebars, seat post, and on each pedal, the system isolates the rider from the bike. With the body accounting for 80% of drag, empowering the rider with the ability to use live data to optimise their body position provides the ‘ultimate performance tool for anyone serious about getting faster on the bike’.

Eric Degolier, founder of Body Rocket, said: “We are delighted to welcome Alex into the Body Rocket team of advisors, as his experience as a successful cycling time triallist is second-to-none.

“He will be a valuable sounding board for us as we enter a more extensive period of product testing as well as measuring and analysing aerodynamics data. It’s a huge accolade for us to work with Alex, and it goes some way to highlight the industry need for this type of technology and its role in the future of cycling performance.”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: