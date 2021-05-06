Allied Cycle Works launches new GRAX chain lubricant

Share Facebook

Allied Cycle Works has introduced GRAX, a new chain lubricant and drive train cleaner system.

GRAX is formulated to “shed moisture, mud, slop, and goo in extreme conditions and do it for a ridiculously long time”.

“Wanting a chain lube that caters to Bentonville’s highly variable dirt conditions and sheer volume of miles and not satisfied with what was on the market, a chance meeting with Dr Samuel Beckford set things in motion,” explained the company. “An expert in surface technology and building game-changing products in other categories like ski wax, Dr Beckford already had a concept of testing experimental hydrophobic lubricant formulas for bicycle chain use.

“Dr Beckford and Allied product development and engineering lead, Sam Pickman, put their brains together and piloted the concept. The team weeded down test samples to a few formulas in the lab that really stood out over competitor products before the Allied crew and 2019 Unbound Gravel 200 race winner Colin Strickland tested them on their bikes for over a year. The end result is GRAX.”

According to Allied Cycle Works, the wax-based lubricant is different from anything on the market due to two primary performance properties – its ability to repel water and wattage expenditure both in dry and muddy conditions. It exists to ‘run fast, shave watts, and reduce drag’ over long distances for racers of all disciplines.

For GRAX to work its magic, it needs to be applied to a clean drive train free of dirt, debris and other lubricants. The team has also developed GRAX OFF, a non-toxic, biodegradable and easy/safe cleaner. The GRAX OFF formula is specifically tuned to remove GRAX chain lubricant.

