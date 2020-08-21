Amp Human partners with Vielo Sports for UK PR Lotion launch

Share Facebook

Amp Human has launched its PR Lotion in the UK through a partnership with Vielo Sports.

“We’re really excited to be working with Amp Human,” said Vielo Sports director Trevor Hughes. “We’ve been using the product for over a year, waiting for the right time to bring the newest second-generation formula to the UK.

“It fits perfectly with our business philosophy in that it’s a new and groundbreaking product that’s performance-focused and honest.”

Amp Human and Vielo Sports are planning a launch strategy to key independent cycling, triathlon, running and sports retailers over the next few weeks, with a consumer launch leading up to the Tour de France.

Jeff Byers, co-founder and CEO at Amp Human, added: “We’re delighted to finally be bringing PR Lotion to the UK as part of our global supply strategy. We know there are customers in the UK using our product, and even more waiting for us to make it more easily available.

“Now is the perfect time to launch with the second generation formula. Working with the right distributors and partners is really important to us, and we knew we had that with Ian and Trevor.”

To enquire about stocking PR Lotion from Amp Human, click here.

