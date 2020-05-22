ArmaUrto to launch dealer direct programme

Share Facebook

ArmaUrto is offering independent bike retailers the opportunity to open a direct account with the brand in advance of its official IBD launch.

The ArmaUrto Dealer Direct Programme will “revolutionise how independent retailers benefit from stocking its products and will include a range of incentives previously unavailable,” the brand has said.

These incentives extend to improved margins, simple ordering, credit terms, in-store training, event support and access to products and promotions only available to independent specialist retailers.

The ArmaUrto Dealer Direct Programme will offer three levels of benefits, dependent on the level of collaboration each retailer is willing to enter into. As an ambassador store, the retailer can receive extended credit terms, free product for in-store staff, and will be the first to receive new products in-store.

Chris Battin, founder and director, said: “As a company of safety-conscious bike riders, we all have a personal connection to the products and to independent retail, four years ago this is how we started on our journey. The cycle industry remains unlocked and on the bounce and has changed rapidly to meet the needs of commuters returning to cycling by way of active transport. To address this we want to be able to contribute positively to the success of the best specialist retailers in the business.

“Now that we are offering this unique direct opportunity along with incentives that did not previously exist to independent retail, I believe we are giving these stores the best chance we can for them to flourish with the ArmaUrto Dealer Direct Programme.”

For now, the brand is offering IBDs a range of Italian made custom face masks which are technical, fully washable 50 times and ISO/EN compliant.

The brand has said that, due to COVID-19 constraints, its IBD launch has been delayed but it is hoping to start engaging with more UK bike stores before it can commence its Dealer Direct Programme.

The ArmaUrto Dealer Direct Programme will launch in July for independent bike retailers.

To register an interest contact ArmaUrto by email or call 0330 024 0220.