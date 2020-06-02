Aseanbike postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

Share Facebook

Aseanbike has been postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

The trade show was originally scheduled to run from 29th to 31st October 2020 in Bangkok.

“We are aware that many exhibitors, media representatives and visitors would face significant obstacles to attend related to health, travel and international concerns,” said a statement. The date and location of the 2021 show will be announced in due course.

This year’s Eurobike has been postponed until 24th to 26th November 2020, after Messe Friedrichshafen decided not to run it on the planned dates from 2nd to 5th September or in its usual format. The media events scheduled in the run-up to the show have been cancelled.

COVID-19 disruption has also caused the cancellation of the Taipei Cycle Show, with an online exhibition launching in May.