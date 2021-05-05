Aviva joins forces with Ripe’s Cycleplan to offer specialist cycle insurance

Share Facebook

Aviva has joined forces with Ripe’s Cycleplan brand to offer customers specialist cycle insurance.

Customers can access the product through the Aviva.co.uk site and the MyAviva customer portal, where they will be directed to the Cycleplan brand.

The specialist cycle insurance can provide cover for multiple bicycles and accessories, both at home and while out and about. Cycleplan also offers liability cover, to provide protection if riders accidentally injure someone or damage property while cycling.

There is also a range of optional add-ons available, including legal expenses cover and loss of earnings insurance, in case the customer is injured while cycling and unable to work as a result.

Owen Morris, managing director, Personal Lines, Aviva, said: “Through our partnership with Ripe and Cycleplan we can now offer a specialist insurtech solution in this growing sector. Cycleplan is a well-known and trusted brand that will complement our wider home insurance offering. Its insurtech model means our customers will enjoy a fully mobile-enabled e-commerce experience and can get a quote in just a few clicks.”

Paul Williams, CEO of Ripe, added: “We partnered with Aviva because of the exciting prospect of accessing their channels to distribute our products. We’re thrilled that Cycleplan is our first Ripe product on the Aviva website. Our next plan is to offer Cycleplan through the Aviva app.

“It made sense to start with Cycleplan, given the recent boom in cycling. We’ve seen a huge demand for cycle insurance, increasing by 230% since the first government lockdown last year. Moving forward, we hope to offer more Ripe products in the sport, leisure and business sectors to Aviva’s customers.”

