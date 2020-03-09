Bafang introduces new M200 mid drive for entry level e-city and e-touring segment

Share Facebook

Bafang’s new M200 mid drive system will focus on the entry-level e-city and e-touring segment, creating a “strong offering for a booming market”.

The company’s development team has worked on the internal construction of mechanical and electrical parts of the motor, reducing the number of gears and switching to a combination of nylon and steel gears, resulting in an “even smoother and almost 100% silent function without compromising the motor power”.

“While the M200’s 250-watt output meets legal requirements, with 65 Nm of torque it can easily keep up with or even exceed some of its competitors in terms of motor support – only the most powerful e-MTB drives have more thrust to offer,” said a Bafang statement. “And with a motor weight of only 3.2kg, a strong performance in everyday and leisure use is guaranteed.”

Due to Bafang’s ‘open system’ strategy, OE manufacturers and bike brands can opt for a complete drive system from Bafang and choose from its range of batteries and displays/HMIs. Or, they can rely on Bafang’s team of engineers and software specialists when combining the M200 motor with components from other suppliers.

With the ‘Bafang E-Mobility Sales and Service Tool’, specialist dealers and the service department of the bike manufacturer have access to the data of the motor, battery, display, sensor(s) and control unit in order to detect and correct errors, install software updates and better guarantee the functioning of the drive system over its entire service life.

The M200 drive system is already in full production and first deliveries of bikes to the market are expected as of Q2 2020.