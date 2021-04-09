Bafang receives UKCA certificate for M200 Central Motor Drive System

Share Facebook

Bafang has received a UK Conformity Assessment Marking (UKCA) from TUV SUD Certification and Testing (China) Co., an international third-party testing, inspection and certification institution.

It indicates that Bafang’s Central Motor Drive System M200 (M200) conforms to the latest market access requirements of the UK. It is also the first UKCA certificate issued by TUV SUD to China’s e-bike industry.

The UKCA certificate requires that EMC test results of products meet the requirements of EN61000. Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) refers to the ability of a device or system to operate in its electromagnetic environment without causing intolerable electromagnetic interference to any other device in its vicinity.

With anti-electromagnetic and anti-interference abilities, Bafang’s M200 ensures that it will neither affect the use of other electronic products during its operation nor lose control due to strong electromagnetic radiation and interference around it, thus providing a safety guarantee for daily cycling.

In addition, as an entry-level e-city bike product independently developed by Bafang, the M200 is stable, quiet and economical, suitable for e-city bikes and popular among OEMs and brand owners, said Bafang. Over the past two years, Bafang’s R&D team has been innovating, optimising the structure of the M200’s motor transmission parts and achieving almost total silence, without affecting the 250W power output of the motor and performance of the system.

The UK withdrew from the EU common market officially on 1st January 2021. At the same time, the UKCA certificate officially replaced European CE marking and became a new UK product safety mark. According to UK regulations, UKCA marking will come into full effect in January 2022, with both CE marking and UKCA marking recognised in the transitional period.

Jiang Huiping, director of Bafang marketing and sales centre, said: “The UK is one of the most important and promising markets of Bafang in Europe. Receiving the first UKCA certificate is of great significance for Bafang to further develop its business in the UK market and expand its overseas business.

“Over the years, Bafang has been committed to providing consumers with safe and high-quality products. In the future, we will continue to set a good example in the industry with high quality and standards, and strive to become No. 1 in more areas, with quality as the cornerstone.”

