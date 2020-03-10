Bentonville Bike Fest postponed because of COVID-19

Share Facebook

The Bentonville Bike Fest has been postponed until 7th-9th August 2020, as a result of current COVID-19 health notices and travel restrictions.

Organisers said they came to the consensus out of “caution for attendees’ health and safety”, after meeting with cycling professionals and sponsors. The event was due to take place from 1st-3rd May.

“We appreciate the continued support from our partners, sponsors and the community,” stated Kenny Belaey, event organiser. “Although the dates have changed, we are still on track and moving forward with our scheduled plans. It also allows us to maintain our partnership with the Bentonville Film Festival.”

Kalene Griffith, president and CEO of Visit Bentonville, added: “The safety of our visitors is always a top priority. We support the Bentonville Bike Festival’s decision to postpone its event until August of 2020 and look forward to hosting cyclists later this year for another fantastic festival.”

All purchased tickets will transfer to the corresponding new dates. For more information visit the website.