Bern launches Hudson MIPS bike helmet

Bern has launched the e-bike certified Hudson helmet.

Designed for commuters, it is the brand’s ‘safest yet’, rated for use up to 27 mph. This new standard ‘raises the bar’ for protection, said the brand, requiring 10% more impact tested coverage for the most sensitive parts of the brain, as well as 21% more velocity and 43% more impact energy absorbed than traditional bike standards.

The helmet is available exclusively with MIPS. It is lightweight, with an integrated LED light on the back. It also has a removable visor and is compatible with Bern’s cold weather bike beanies.

The Hudson recently won a 2021 Outdoor Retailer Innovation Award, recognised for Design and Performance for the Micromobility Category.

It is available in three sizes, small, medium and large, and in six colourways, Matte Black, Satin White, matte Sand, Matte Navy, Matte Mint and Matte Hyper Green.

