Beryl and Norfolk County Council announce ‘Car Free Week’ initiative

Norfolk County Council’s Pushing Ahead programme and Beryl have furthered their commitment to change people’s transport habits and attitudes to greener journeys by announcing a ‘Car Free Week’ initiative.

From 21st-27th September, Pushing Ahead is offering residents free rides on Beryl bikes and e-bikes to help reduce the level of motor traffic on roads. 22nd September is World Car Free Day, where towns and cities encourage people to experience healthier, cleaner and safer streets.

Councillor Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “We are encouraging residents across Norfolk to ditch their cars this Sunday for Norfolk Car Free Day and this new promotion will give even more people the chance to experience travel on two wheels.

“We have already seen the impact increased walking and cycling can have on our local environment during lockdown and we are working to make these forms of travel as accessible as possible and the first choice for short journeys around the city.”

Norfolk County Council recently launched a month-long free ride initiative providing free rides during the morning rush hour, with the aim to relieve pressure on public transport and contribute to Norwich’s green transport recovery from COVID-19. The Car Free Week initiative will open this up to all hours of the day throughout next week, including all weekend. Free week-day access during morning rush hour will continue until 16th October.

Beryl CEO Philip Ellis added: “This week gives us a chance to highlight the positives that cycling can have on people’s daily lives and the places they live. Studies have shown that cities which encourage active travel like cycling and walking are economically stronger and resilient.

“The more people we can inspire to take short journeys by cycling or walking will help us reduce cars on the road which will ultimately create a healthier and happier society that can help cities grow their local economy.”

To enjoy free rides throughout next week, download the free Beryl app and follow the instructions. Users will be offered 30 minutes free riding time on Beryl pedal bikes and 15 minutes free riding on Beryl e-bikes. Riders are encouraged to finish their journeys in Beryl bays.

