Beryl bikes now free for NHS staff in Bournemouth and Poole

Beryl bikes will be free for all NHS staff in Bournemouth and Poole during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health service workers will be able to access the scheme by signing up to the Beryl App with their NHS email address. This will automatically provide them free use for all bay to bay rides in the Bournemouth and Pool service area.

Beryl currently operates in Norwich, Hereford, Watford, London, Bournemouth and Poole and is working in collaboration with local councils in each area to allow complimentary rides for key workers. In London, Beryl has already set up a direct loan scheme for key workers in the capital.

“As the COVID-19 crisis develops in the UK, we’re aware that many people won’t be able to stay home as they’ll be working to protect and aid the general public,” said Phil Ellis, CEO of Beryl. “We want to ensure these individuals can still be mobile and maintain safe distances from others while travelling to and from their places of work.

“As such, we’ve taken the decision to make Beryl Bikes temporarily free for NHS staff in our operating areas, to help them get around and to say thanks for the important work they’re doing. We know the difference a little bit more sun and exercise can make in each of our lives right now, and hope we can make these important journeys, both as safe and as enjoyable as possible.”

Councillor Andy Hadley, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at BCP Council, added: “We’re pleased to support this initiative which will give our colleagues in the NHS a free and flexible transport option. This will help to ensure they can continue to deliver an essential and effective service across Bournemouth and Poole.”

To access free rides, NHS workers need to sign up to the app with a valid NHS email address. This will provide free use of the bikes for all trips ending in a Beryl bay within a 60-minute ride duration.