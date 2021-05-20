Beryl partners with The Bikeability Trust to support adults who want to learn to cycle

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Beryl has partnered with The Bikeability Trust to support adults who want to learn to cycle.

As 2021 is set to be another bumper year for cycling across the country, Beryl and The Bikeability Trust are working together to ensure that more adults can enjoy the benefits of being able to confidently ride a bike.

In Norwich, Hereford, Watford, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, adult learners on a Bikeability programme will be able to access 300 free minutes for either Beryl bike or e-bike.

Once they have completed their training, they will then be entitled to a 15% discount off all Beryl minute bundles. Codes for this discount will be provided by Beryl to the Bikeability Trust. Bikeability instructors will also be given 300 free minutes in order to provide training for new riders.

To access a bike or e-bike, adult riders can download the Beryl app and use it to unlock the nearest one. Once their ride is complete, they can close the lock on the bike to complete their ride and make it available for the next person to use.

People living in Norwich, Hereford, Watford, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole can find courses for themselves or their families by visiting www.bikeability.org.uk/find-a-course.

Philp Ellis, CEO of Beryl, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with the Bikeability Trust to offer new riders access to our bikes and e-bikes. The Bikeability programme and training have given countless people the lifelong skill of cycling with confidence. Our mission is to get as many people as possible using sustainable transport – and this partnership will help overcome the barriers of access and safety that stops many from cycling.

“Expanding access to cycling for those in society who may not have their own bike is a key function of our schemes. We look forward to seeing more confident riders out on the roads across our schemes in the weeks and months ahead.”

Emily Cherry, executive director at The Bikeability Trust, added: “We are delighted to partner with Beryl Bikes and help more adults and families grow in the confidence and competence to cycle. Our family training courses help parents and carers to develop their own cycling skills, and our mission is to ensure that five million more people have the opportunity to learn to cycle by 2025.

“Partnerships that offer families without access to a cycle the same opportunities as others are key to achieve our mission. We’re looking forward to seeing many more families discover the joy of cycling, as a result of this partnership.”

To find out more information, visit https://bikeability.org.uk/bikeability-club/our-partners/beryl-bikes/.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: