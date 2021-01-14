BH Bikes returning to UK market with Ciclista partnership

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Spanish bike producer BH Bikes is coming back to the UK through the dealer-direct business model with an emphasis on partnering with IBDs.

With its bike range including MTB, road, gravel, trekking, urban and the equivalents in e-bikes, BH Bikes will implement its new strategy through UK company Ciclista, formed with Chris Taylor and Andrew Kelly.

“We wanted to take this opportunity to find the right partners, in order to grant to the UK the best services and offers,” said Pierre Gendron, export area manager. “The partnership with Ciclista was the best choice and came naturally. Together we are committed to growing the brand in the UK and providing a solid after-sales service.”

Ciclista said it is ‘proud’ to now be working with BH Bikes alongside SPIUK and ProCycleCare. “We are privileged to be able to bring a brand with such a rich heritage in the sport back into the UK,” said Kelly.

“I am confident we will be seeing more BH Bikes on the roads and hills over the coming years. I believe BH offers a unique mix of true innovation and technology. It is at the forefront of new industry standards, setting the benchmark for other brands to follow.”

Taylor added: “Adding BH Bikes to the mix was a natural step for Ciclista. We are very proud to be working with such a prestigious brand and excited to work with the brand to develop a strong and long-lasting dealer partnership network throughout the UK. We are particularly excited for the new CORE and XTEP e-bike ranges along with an all-new redesign of the ultralight EVO, which will arrive with us in the coming weeks.”

BH Bikes has set new standards for full-suspension trail bikes with the all-new LYNX Evo range. In addition, BH’s CORE road and gravel e-bike ranges now boast up to 135 miles of range. BH Bikes has also created programme BHUnique, allowing up to 32,000 colours and full personalisation of the bike’s frame across road, gravel, MTB and e-bike ranges.

For more information, email info@ciclista.co.uk and or visit www.ciclista.co.uk.

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: