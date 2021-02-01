Bianchi establishes new French division for direct distribution

Share Facebook

Bianchi has opened a French division for direct distribution.

Starting today, 1st February, Christophe Soenen will assume his new position as director of Bianchi France, following a career as managing director of another company in the cycling industry.

With Soenen, Bianchi is aiming to strengthen its international team of managers, to support the company strategy in the next market’s challenges.

“The decision to establish a new French division comes in the wake of the important development that Bianchi has experienced in recent years, and in consideration of present and future expansion plans,” stated Bianchi CEO Fabrizio Scalzotto.

“We all wish Mr Soenen a successful future with Bianchi.”

