Bicycleworks, Revolutionworks collaborate on new lightweight e-bike

Bicycleworks and Revolutionworks have collaborated to design a ‘lightweight, city-friendly’ e-bike.

The system comprises a small yet responsive rear hub motor and minimal, discreet handlebar controls. This lightweight e-bike system offers an alternative to the ‘heavier and more cumbersome’ bikes currently on the market.

Two battery sizes give the customer more choice of how and why they use their e-bike. Both the e-bike kit and the complete bike are UK-designed and built and are available now to IBDs across the UK.

“Bicycleworks partnered with Revolutionworks to produce the electric system,” said a statement. “Drawing on Bicycleworks’ wealth of industry knowledge, and the technical ability of Revolutionworks, they have created a bike that offers something new to the consumer: a truly lightweight yet affordable e-bike. Starting at a retail price of just £1,485, it is less than half the price of some other lightweight e-bikes.

“Testing has been at the forefront of development, and consistent and thorough real-world testing of every iteration has ensured a reliable, robust bike which is an absolute joy to ride.”

Bicycleworks has been producing commuter bikes since 2008. All wheels are hand-built and each bike is equipped with a full Shimano drivetrain and brakes.

Bicycleworks is offering a franchise opportunity to IBDs who wish to launch their own unique bike brand. Building on the strength of the existing Bristol Bicycles and Brighton Bicycles outlets, becoming a Bicycleworks franchisee will allow stores to start their own bike brand in their area and build bikes in-house, including hybrids, gravel bikes and the new lightweight e-bike.

Revolutionworks is a separate company, also based in Bristol, offering both complete e-bikes and e-bike systems to British bike brands. Having launched the direct-to-consumer Revos e-bike conversion kit in 2018, Revolutionworks is now targeting bike manufacturers with its new hub-drive e-bike system.

Models

Lightweight option: ‘with a 20-mile range, this sub-16kg e-bike is perfect for running around town. A frame-mounted battery gives a low centre of gravity, to avoid the top-heavy feel often associated with e-bikes. This battery is smaller than a water bottle, resulting in sleek lines and a low weight.’

Larger battery option: ‘the larger 50-mile battery is there for those who want to go the extra distance. Ready to lap up a week’s worth of commuting, running errands around town, or venturing further on a longer day ride. This larger battery is mounted in the rear rack to allow for more capacity. This means the bike comes complete with a pannier-compatible rear rack.’

