Bike shop develops scheme for e-bike battery charging

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A bike shop has come up with a scheme to help cyclists charge their e-bike batteries en route.

After installing a 24-hour free e-bike charging system at its shop in Betws y Coed, Beics Betws decided to encourage other businesses to offer a similar service. With the help of Starfish Designs and its web designer, it came up with a window sticker and website promoting participating venues and is now contacting cafes, pubs, hotels, visitors centres and campsites to encourage them to get involved in creating an e-bike charging network across the UK.

Businesses are able to offer outside or inside battery charging. Cyclists can find the details and location of participating premises at www.bikewales.co.uk.

Owners Louise Jowett and Graham Tayler reportedly realised that despite the growth in popularity of e-bikes, no scheme like this exists and councils are ‘slow’ to install public e-bike charging facilities. “So far participation in the scheme has been positive with several cafes, hostels and pubs already signed up,” said Jowett. “Many businesses we contact would be willing to install outside charging facilities if help with installations costs were available.

“With this in mind, we are also campaigning to try and get Governments and councils to give grants to organisations willing to into install outside e-bike charging facilities.”

First to sign up to the network include Provideros café, Llandudno, Lakeside café, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Llangollen Hostel and Yr Hub in Bala. Cafes as far away as the Isle of Wight have also agreed to participate.

Jowett and Tayler are keen to hear of other businesses willing to get involved and want to encourage e-bike riders to start using these facilities as soon as they reopen. For more details contact info@bikewales.co.uk.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: