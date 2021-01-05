Bike shops can remain open in new national lockdown

Share Facebook

Bike shops are among businesses which can remain open during England’s national lockdown announced yesterday by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The PM last night instructed people to stay at home to ‘control the virus, protect the NHS and save lives’ in a decision that follows a rise in infections, hospital admissions and case rates across the country.

From today, people are only allowed to leave their homes for the following reasons:

– shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

– go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

– exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area

– meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

– seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

– attend education or childcare – for those eligible

All non-essential retail must close, however, bicycle shops can remain open, following COVID-19 secure guidelines. Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences can also stay open, as can petrol stations, automatic car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses, among others.

