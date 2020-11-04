Bike shops in England permitted to remain open in lockdown

Share Facebook

Bike shops are among businesses that will be permitted to stay open as England gets ready to enter lockdown tomorrow, 5th November.

To reduce social contact, the Government has ordered certain businesses and venues to close, including all non-essential retail, indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, entertainment venues and personal care facilities.

MPs will vote on the new restrictions today, and if approved, the measures will remain in place until Wednesday 2nd December.

Bike shops will however be allowed to remain open, as during the first lockdown, as will food retailers, pharmacies and petrol stations, among others.

“These new measures have been carefully judged to achieve the maximum reduction in growth in the number of cases, preventing the NHS from being overwhelmed, whilst ensuring that schools, colleges and universities stay open and that as many people as possible continue to work,” the Government said.

It added that essential retail should follow COVID-secure guidelines to protect customers, visitors and workers.

In a letter last week to Phillip Darnton at the Bicycle Association, Chris Heaton-Harris MP, minister of state of transport, said: “I would like to recognise the excellent work of the cycling industry in helping the Government meet its aum of doubling cycling levels by 2025 in order to deliver the Prime Minister’s vision for half of all journeys in towns and cities to be cycled or walked by 2030. The important role of the industry has been underlined further during the COVID-19 pandemic where we have seen cycling levels increase and therefore the need for consumers to access cycle repair facilities has never been greater.

“Regarding future plans I agree that cycle shops provide an essential service and, as in the first lockdown period, I will do my utmost to ensure that they can stay open in the advent of any future lockdown.”

In Wales, bicycle retailers and repair and maintenance shops can also remain open through lockdown restrictions.

