BikeBiz Awards 2019 one year on: Hexlox

The BikeBiz Awards is returning for its 12th iteration this year in a digital format, as we all continue to navigate the uncertainty surrounding live events and COVID-19. But while the world has undoubtedly changed since 2019’s ceremony at The Cycle Show, it still remains more vital than ever to recognise and celebrate the hard work of professionals and companies within the cycling sector.

As we look ahead to 2020’s edition, BikeBiz caught up with last year’s winners to find out what they’ve been up to since. Today, we hear from Hexlox, winner of Innovation from a Newcomer 2019.

How has 2020 been for Hexlox?

Like all companies, the COVID situation has affected us, but it’s only influenced our direct B2B business with shops. Online, we’ve seen extreme growth during this period in comparison. We’ve also learned a lot of markets and are definitely going to end 2020 on a very big high.

What other innovations are exciting you at the moment?

As always, we are following the e-bike market very carefully since a large part of our customers are switching or starting out with one. We are also very interested in the cargo bike market where we see big growth during the next couple of years. Hexlox is currently also expanding to more than the bicycle industry.

What did it mean to win a BikeBiz Award last year?

It was a great honour and meant a lot for our B2B marketing as we’ve seen that the BikeBiz brand is a good one to be associated with. We do not apply for many of the other awards that are circulating but are relying on word of mouth and classic PR and marketing. Winning meant that we could also proudly see that the bike market in the UK really appreciates us and cements that we are a company that is here to stay.

How important do you believe it is to celebrate companies within the cycling industry, especially during this time?

I think that recognition is always something that drives people and positive feedback is something to be proud of. There are many companies who are still at the beginning and need that extra push to become a real global player. For Hexlox, we knew that we had already established ourselves, but by crossing borders as we do, it was a great boost to our confidence to be able to pick up the award.