BikeBiz Awards 2020: And the winners are…

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2020 digital ceremony.
For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.
The winners, listed below, have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels. The Awards has forgone a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.
Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Pure Electric!
Bike Distributor of the Year
- Cycling Sports Group
Raleigh UK – WINNER
Scott Sports
Silverfish UK
Sportline
ZyroFisher
Best Retailer Services
- bikefitting.com
Citrus-Lime
Green Commute Initiative – WINNER
The ACT
The Bicycle Association
Unearth Marketing
P&A Brand of the Year
- Campagnolo
Elite
Elvedes
Muc-Off – WINNER
Thomson
Topeak
Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric
- #BikeisBest – WINNER
Brompton Bike Hire
Cycling UK
LEVA-EU
Sustrans
Trash Free Trails
Best Omnichannel Retailer
- Freewheel
Pure Electric
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling – WINNER
Sigma Sports
Velorution
P&A Distributor of the Year
- Ison Distribution
Madison – WINNER
Oxford
Raleigh UK
Silverfish UK
ZyroFisher
Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres
- Busby
Knaap Bikes – WINNER
Leopard Tech
Ochain
Superstrata
SureShift
Bike Brand of the Year
- Cube
Genesis
Revel Bikes
Scott Sports
Specialized – WINNER
Vaast Bikes
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
- Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides – WINNER
Georgia Yexley, Beryl
Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
Rachael Wight, Off Road CC
Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles
Best Independent Bike Dealer
- Berkshire Cycles – WINNER
Criterium Cycles
Mountain Mania Cycles
Phoenix Cycleworks
Rides on Air
The Bike Stable