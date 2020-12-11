BikeBiz Awards 2020: And the winners are…

Rebecca Morley 11th December 2020 Community, Highlight

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2020 digital ceremony.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

The winners, listed below, have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels. The Awards has forgone a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Pure Electric!

Bike Distributor of the Year

  • Cycling Sports Group
    Raleigh UK – WINNER
    Scott Sports
    Silverfish UK
    Sportline
    ZyroFisher

Best Retailer Services

  • bikefitting.com
    Citrus-Lime
    Green Commute Initiative – WINNER
    The ACT
    The Bicycle Association
    Unearth Marketing

P&A Brand of the Year

  • Campagnolo
    Elite
    Elvedes
    Muc-Off – WINNER
    Thomson
    Topeak

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

  • #BikeisBest – WINNER
    Brompton Bike Hire
    Cycling UK
    LEVA-EU
    Sustrans
    Trash Free Trails

Best Omnichannel Retailer

  • Freewheel
    Pure Electric
    Ribble Cycles
    Rutland Cycling – WINNER
    Sigma Sports
    Velorution

P&A Distributor of the Year

  • Ison Distribution
    Madison – WINNER
    Oxford
    Raleigh UK
    Silverfish UK
    ZyroFisher

Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres

  • Busby
    Knaap Bikes – WINNER
    Leopard Tech
    Ochain
    Superstrata
    SureShift

Bike Brand of the Year

  • Cube
    Genesis
    Revel Bikes
    Scott Sports
    Specialized – WINNER
    Vaast Bikes

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

  • Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides – WINNER
    Georgia Yexley, Beryl
    Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit
    Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher
    Rachael Wight, Off Road CC
    Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Best Independent Bike Dealer

  • Berkshire Cycles – WINNER
    Criterium Cycles
    Mountain Mania Cycles
    Phoenix Cycleworks
    Rides on Air
    The Bike Stable

