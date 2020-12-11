BikeBiz Awards 2020: And the winners are…

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2020 digital ceremony.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene. The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

The winners, listed below, have been announced throughout the day on BikeBiz’s social media channels. The Awards has forgone a live event in 2020, so those working tirelessly to keep the sector’s wheels turning can receive the recognition they deserve while ensuring the safety of all involved.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Pure Electric!

Bike Distributor of the Year

Cycling Sports Group

Raleigh UK – WINNER

Scott Sports

Silverfish UK

Sportline

ZyroFisher

Best Retailer Services

bikefitting.com

Citrus-Lime

Green Commute Initiative – WINNER

The ACT

The Bicycle Association

Unearth Marketing

P&A Brand of the Year

Campagnolo

Elite

Elvedes

Muc-Off – WINNER

Thomson

Topeak

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Pure Electric

#BikeisBest – WINNER

Brompton Bike Hire

Cycling UK

LEVA-EU

Sustrans

Trash Free Trails

Best Omnichannel Retailer

Freewheel

Pure Electric

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling – WINNER

Sigma Sports

Velorution

P&A Distributor of the Year

Ison Distribution

Madison – WINNER

Oxford

Raleigh UK

Silverfish UK

ZyroFisher

Innovation from a Newcomer, sponsored by Tannus Tyres

Busby

Knaap Bikes – WINNER

Leopard Tech

Ochain

Superstrata

SureShift

Bike Brand of the Year

Cube

Genesis

Revel Bikes

Scott Sports

Specialized – WINNER

Vaast Bikes

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

Clare Dewey, Epic Road Rides – WINNER

Georgia Yexley, Beryl

Lauren Goode, Chicken CycleKit

Nikki Hawyes, ZyroFisher

Rachael Wight, Off Road CC

Sandra Corcoran, Pennine Cycles

Best Independent Bike Dealer

Berkshire Cycles – WINNER

Criterium Cycles

Mountain Mania Cycles

Phoenix Cycleworks

Rides on Air

The Bike Stable

www.bikebizawards.com

www.tannus.co.uk

www.pureelectric.com