BikeBiz Awards 2021: And the winners are…

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2021 digital ceremony.
For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.
The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.
Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Bikesy!
The winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:
Best Independent Bike Dealer
WINNER: A Different Gear
Runners up:
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow
Best Omnichannel Retailer
WINNER: Sigma Sports
Runners up:
Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling
BikeBiz Woman of the Year
WINNER: Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK
Runners up:
Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl
Best Retailer Services
WINNER: Cyclescheme
Runners up:
Citrus-Lime
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1
Innovation from a Newcomer
WINNER: Daysaver
Runners up:
Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl
Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy
WINNER: Cycling UK
Runners up:
#BikeIsBest
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB
Bike Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Windwave
Runners up:
Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline
P&A Distributor of the Year
WINNER: Silverfish UK
Runners up:
Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
ZyroFisher
Bike Brand of the Year
WINNER: Orbea
Runners up:
Gocycle
Mondraker
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles
P&A Brand of the Year
WINNER: Lezyne
Runners up:
CatEye
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite