BikeBiz Awards 2021: And the winners are…

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2021 digital ceremony.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.

The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Bikesy!

The winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:

Best Independent Bike Dealer

WINNER: A Different Gear

Runners up:

Criterium Cycles

Cycle Spirit London

Happy Days Cycles

MB Cyclery

Ridelow

Best Omnichannel Retailer

WINNER: Sigma Sports

Runners up:

Balfe’s Bikes

Fully Charged

Hargroves Cycles

Ribble Cycles

Rutland Cycling

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

WINNER: Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Runners up:

Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club

Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity

Irene McAleese, See.Sense

Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh

Nyree Hughes, Beryl

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Cyclescheme

Runners up:

Citrus-Lime

Freewheel

Green Commute Initiative

Hubtiger

Objective 1

Innovation from a Newcomer

WINNER: Daysaver

Runners up:

Capti

CORE by greenTEG AG

HindSight

Mycle

Prevayl

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:

#BikeIsBest

Peak District MTB

Phoenix Cycleworks

The Bicycle Association

TotalMTB

Bike Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Windwave

Runners up:

Chicken CycleKit

Hotlines

Ison Distribution

Moore Large

Sportline

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Silverfish UK

Runners up:

Bob Elliot & Co

Madison

Raleigh UK

Saddleback

ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

WINNER: Orbea

Runners up:

Gocycle

Mondraker

Pace Cycles

Saracen

Tern Bicycles

P&A Brand of the Year

WINNER: Lezyne

Runners up:

CatEye

MET Helmets

Ride Concepts

Vittoria

Weldtite

