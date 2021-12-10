BikeBiz Awards 2021: And the winners are…

Rebecca Morley 10th December 2021 Community, Highlight

The BikeBiz Awards, in association with Tannus Tyres, has revealed the winners for its 2021 digital ceremony.

For over a decade, the BikeBiz Awards has served as a key event for the recognition of the very best talent from across the UK cycling scene.

The scheme has prizes that honour local independents and distribution giants through to accolades for innovative brands and those providing essential services to the industry.

Congratulations to all our winners, and thank you to our sponsors Tannus Tyres and Bikesy!

The winners of the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres are:

 

Best Independent Bike Dealer

WINNER: A Different Gear

Runners up:
Criterium Cycles
Cycle Spirit London
Happy Days Cycles
MB Cyclery
Ridelow

Best Omnichannel Retailer

WINNER: Sigma Sports

Runners up:
Balfe’s Bikes
Fully Charged
Hargroves Cycles
Ribble Cycles
Rutland Cycling

BikeBiz Woman of the Year

WINNER: Tayah Williams, Silverfish UK

Runners up:
Alexandra Rico-Lloyd, The Bike Club
Aneela McKenna, Mòr Diversity
Irene McAleese, See.Sense
Michelle Jakeway, Raleigh
Nyree Hughes, Beryl

Best Retailer Services

WINNER: Cyclescheme

Runners up:
Citrus-Lime
Freewheel
Green Commute Initiative
Hubtiger
Objective 1

 

Innovation from a Newcomer

WINNER: Daysaver

Runners up:
Capti
CORE by greenTEG AG
HindSight
Mycle
Prevayl

Cycle Advocacy Award, sponsored by Bikesy

WINNER: Cycling UK

Runners up:
#BikeIsBest
Peak District MTB
Phoenix Cycleworks
The Bicycle Association
TotalMTB

Bike Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Windwave

Runners up:
Chicken CycleKit
Hotlines
Ison Distribution
Moore Large
Sportline

P&A Distributor of the Year

WINNER: Silverfish UK

Runners up:
Bob Elliot & Co
Madison
Raleigh UK
Saddleback
ZyroFisher

Bike Brand of the Year

WINNER: Orbea

Runners up:
Gocycle
Mondraker
Pace Cycles
Saracen
Tern Bicycles

P&A Brand of the Year

WINNER: Lezyne

Runners up:
CatEye
MET Helmets
Ride Concepts
Vittoria
Weldtite

www.bikebizawards.com
www.tannus.co.uk
www.bikesy.co.uk

