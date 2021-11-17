BikeBiz Awards: Vote now for the service to the industry awards

Share Facebook

Following the commencement of the voting process for the BikeBiz Awards 2021 in association with Tannus Tyres, we’ll be highlighting each and every finalist from our list of expertly-curated accolades.

The final decision will be placed in the hands of those that know best – professionals that work within the industry day in day out and prosumers with a passion for cycling. The online vote will close on Friday 3rd December and the results will determine the winners.

Today, we’re showcasing the service to the industry awards: Best Retailer Services and the Cycle Advocacy Award. Vote for all categories here.

Best Retailer Services

Citrus-Lime

‘Citrus-Lime, founded in 1999, started out as a pure tech company. Over the years we’ve developed and tailored our techy skills to meet the needs of the independent retailer within the industries we love. Now the technology is simply a tool within the solutions we provide. Citrus-Lime are a team of talented individuals that have the knowledge of industry-specific retail. We train and transfer our knowledge to customers enabling them to optimise our systems, not just use them.’

Cyclescheme

‘Over the past 12 months, Cyclescheme has demonstrated increased commitment to and investment in its retailer network. As the market leading CTW provider, Cyclescheme delivered significant growth for local bike shops. With 60% increase year-on-year, Cyclescheme has driven over 100,000 sales to its retailer partners since March 2020. We recognised the need to further support our IDBs and preserve their sales margin. The Cyclescheme commercial model was updated with reduced commission rates and a payment cap to positively benefit local bike shops.

‘Cyclescheme partnered with Citrus-Lime to offer hundreds of IBDs omnichannel growth. Through our partnership, retailer partners can seamlessly enable a new click and collect sales stream. Our commitment to retailers extends to process too. With an improved retailer portal, enhanced FAQ base and dedicated retailer team, Cyclescheme can support its retailer network every step of their journey. Since March 2020, we have welcomed over 180 new stores to our network and equipped them with printed POS and free training. As a token of our gratitude to our retailer network, each week we nominate a ‘Store of the Week’ and celebrate their achievements with our 95,000-social audience.

Freewheel

‘Freewheel has been operating for a few years now and has gone from strength to strength. It provides beneficial support to the cycling industry as a whole, as part of Madison, it enables consumers to have the convenience of ordering online and choosing between direct delivery or Click and Collect, whilst simultaneously supporting independent bike dealers who sign up to become Freewheel dealers. This is what is unique about Freewheel as, not only does it get footfall through the door of the IBD’s, it also gives the dealers selected a commission based on the consumer orders so they don’t miss out or feel undermined by their distributor (Madison) selling direct to their potential customers.

‘It also provides those dealers with free website tools, which saves them money on website fees etc. Freewheel also provides technical advice on the website edits page, which are all brought from experience and give consumers an idea about what they should look for or do in certain circumstances. Freewheel have also supported various events this year, such as Malvern Classic, Tour Series and both men’s and women’s Tour of Britain. Freewheel played an integral part in helping consumers order their cycling equipment and accessory needs during COVID-19 whilst helping to keep them and their dealers safe from unnecessary visits and limiting exposure.’

Green Commute Initiative

‘During Covid-19, GCI was inundated with new customers and to maintain its excellent customer service, GCI recruited two customer assistants. Orders continued to be processed within 24-48 hours, sometimes within the hour, and paid bike shops just as quickly. In October 2020, GCI was awarded ISO 27001; a key accreditation in relation to protecting against information security threats. In November 2020, GCI announced a commission rebate scheme for orders over £6,000 to help bike shops keep more of their profits.

‘In April 2021, GCI reduced its commission on Corporate GCI orders from 7.5% to 5% to match the commission on Instant GCI orders. This maintained GCI’s USP of charging the lowest rate. In September, GCI exhibited at Naidex 2021 to highlight the scheme to people with mobility issues. With no £1,000 limit, GCI gives access to specialist cycles & trikes. GCI was the only C2W provider to exhibit there. During 2021, GCI won contracts with some of the world’s biggest brands. Customers are impressed by GCI’s ethics and its believe that the tax benefit of scheme is there to benefit society, not privately owned, profit-driven providers. GCI is proud to be a not-for-profit social enterprise and one with a conscience.’

Hubtiger

‘Hubtiger is a tech startup developing software specifically for the cycling industry. It is transforming how bike shops work by improving workshop efficiency, increasing income and enhancing the customer experience through easy to use, bike shop specific software. Our software is used for the workshop and bike fitting services.

‘In just over a year, Hubtiger is being used by over 70 bike shops including chains like Pure Electric and Fettle. Hubtiger is an ACT partner offering ACT members 15-20% discount. Here is a full demo (15 min): https://youtu.be/tcmJPA9wpbc. Our latest feature which allows bike shops to send multi-quotes for customer approval (5 min): https://youtu.be/SUCBCYFB5Y4.

Objective 1

‘Objective 1, we provide software solutions for Retailers, Brands and distributors. Our Push ecommerce platform has enabled retailers to be always available to customers. We integrate with all EPOS providers, offering a route to market no matter what point of sale system retailers use. Since the pandemic we’ve launched over 50 bicycle retailers.

‘We’ve developed integrations with Hitachi, V12, Santander, Omni, Klarna and Cyclescheme, the system works with a multitude of payment processors including, Worldpay, Opayo, Barclays, Amazon Pay, Paypal and many and many more with more. Our ethos of retailer focussed constant system development has seen recent launches of workshop and bike hire modules.’

Cycle Advocacy Award

#BikeIsBest

‘Spring Summer 2021 Campaign Video (launched May 28th 2021): https://youtu.be/V6ChTqII-Yk. Autumn Winter 2021 Campaign Video (launched October 15th 2021): https://youtu.be/V6ChTqII-Yk. #BikeIsBest is an innovative and ground breaking UK campaign, funded by multiple (often competing) bicycle industry partners – uniting over 50 leading distributors, retailers and advocacy groups, into one powerful voice with a single mission – “to get more people riding bikes, more often”. 2021 Strategy:

– Change Habits: Promote the bike as the best option for short, everyday trips

– Collaboration: Have an industry-wide joined-up approach to continue the sales boom, beyond the pandemic

– Inclusivity: Position cycling for EVERYONE and make it look fun, enjoyable and show diversity. The gender gap is starting to close, with those ‘new cyclists’ surveyed being 42% female / 58% male

– Make It Easier to Buy: price continues to be a barrier, so a combined push for subsidies and increased finance options to drive sales (60% of new cyclists said they were ‘very likely’ or ‘likely’ to purchase with an of e-bike subsidy)

– Shift Perception: expand the range of uses people consider using bikes for, not just for leisure/sports

Cycling UK

‘The organisation has its origins in the early days of cycling when the bicycle opened up new horizons for independent travel. The Cyclists’ Touring Club set out to identify suitable hostelries for its members and include them in members’ guides and handbooks. Occasionally you will spot a round plaque on the wall of older hotels showing the Cyclists’ Touring Club emblem of a winged wheel, indicating a long tradition of welcoming cyclists.

‘Having fought and advocated for cyclists’ rights for over 140 years, firstly as the Bicycle Touring Club, then the Cyclists Touring Club and now as Cycling UK. Throughout our evolution we have always been an utterly determined organisation, campaigning for cyclists and their safe and fair use of our roads, for better cycle infrastructure and so much more. Now as the UK’s cycling charity, with a membership of over 70,000 people, our aim is to create a better world by bike for all.’

Peak District MTB

‘During the pandemic, Peak District MTB have continued to diligently work to promote MTB interests and build strong relationships with landowners and others for the benefit of their members and riders across the Peak. Advocacy is a tough gig, but PDMTB have energised and campaigned on a unique model – developing innovative campaigns and taking a collaborative approach to building links across the park. No other group is so focused on their aim, nor as business like in chasing it.

‘In 2021 that approach has opened relationships with the National Trust, Wildlife Trusts and major landowners – leading to increased access. And it goes the other way too. PDMTB are building deeper links into the MTB community, bringing previously opposed groups together. Being invited to talk at the Wild Trails webinar by the Institute of Chartered Foresters was a highlight. Working across every medium, they shape their message to really hit home with the audience – and back it up with evidence. Riders need places to ride. The bike biz needs riders. PDMTB are doing everything they can to give riders places to ride and as more people And though they may not be a company, they’re working bloody hard to do it.’

Phoenix Cycleworks

‘Phoenix Cycleworks support the development of young riders through their Phoenix Aspire programme offering coaching courses for kids allowing them to develop their skills and confidence to ride. They host after school sessions in the summer months giving kids the chance to practice the skills they have learnt on the courses. Phoenix also host courses for adults looking to develop their riding skills, with sessions on jumps and drops to build confidence and knowledge to improve their riding.’

The Bicycle Association

‘Quite simply the BA has done an outstanding job in advocacy and services to the bicycle industry and trade. Over the pandemic, the BA has been instrumental in keeping bike shops open, grant funding for e-cargo bikes and bike repair. They also have made huge inroads into getting reliable statistics for the industry, which can be used as a lever to generate more support for the cycle lobby in Government.’

TotalMTB

TotalMTB is still a fairly new community/brand having only started in 2017 but it has grown rapidly since. Our mission statement is to “encourage people to get out and bike to help mental and physical health while having fun and helping the environment” I suffer with mental health and GAD (generalised anxiety disorder) so I wanted to raise awareness and help as many people as I could. We are a community that welcomes, supports and encourages everyone no matter their gender, age, race, background, appearance etc.

‘We do a lot for charities, non profit projects and raising awareness for important subjects like mental health and the planet. We’ve currently raised £11,000 (hoping to hit £15,000 before 2022) for charities and non profit projects since June 2019. And since the 3rd April 2021 we’ve planted 4,327 trees (hoping to hit 20,000 before 2022).’

