BikeBiz December edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz December is now available online – and it’s our first edition with our new editor Alex Ballinger!

This month, we take look at how supply chain issues have affected the cycling industry in 2021, hear from Reid Bikes and See.Sense on sustainability, and catch up with Cane Creek and TotalMTB. This month’s sector guides are wheels, tyres and inner tubes and cycle footwear.

Maximise your potential

By Anne Brillet, director, Unearth Marketing

Ison weathers the storm

Managing director Lloyd Townsend runs BikeBiz through an unpredictable 18 months for the distributor

Mental health matters

Ryan Oldfield founded his own grassroots organisation TotalMTB after his own mental health struggles – BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger discovers how it’s making a difference

Is Britain being left behind on active travel?

Rebecca Morley looks at the impact Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget and the Sending Review 2021 will have on the cycling and retail sectors



A new world

Rebecca Morley looks at how cycling’s demographic has changed since the start of the pandemic

Will the sustainability wave continue?

BikeBiz hears from more businesses about what they’re doing to be more environmentally-friendly

– ‘If we’re all in this together, then nothing is impossible’ – Rob Akam, managing director, Reid Bikes

– ‘We are encouraged to see many companies in the industry taking positive steps’ – Irene McAleese, co-founder, See.Sense

How have supply chain shortages affected the e-bike industry?

Lisa Conibear, Zoomo UK and Europe regional director, tells BikeBiz about the recent challenges affecting both the business and the wider industry

Five minutes with: Cane Creek

This month, BikeBiz sits down with Cane Creek brand manager Sam Anderson

Growing beyond the boom

The Bicycle Association reveals insights from its latest cycle industry research

It’s all about the customer

By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks

Product partner advertorial: L-Twoo presents new derailleur series, complete with short lead times

Xin Xu interviews CEO Chunsheng Liu, who shares the vision of the emerging derailleur manufacturer at the time of global supply chain crisis

All demand, not enough supply

The past year has presented many challenges for businesses across the cycling industry, facing shortages in supply following unprecedented demand. Rebecca Morley asks bike shops owners how they’ve fared and what things might look like in 2022