BikeBiz December edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz December is now available online – and it’s our first edition with our new editor Alex Ballinger!
This month, we take look at how supply chain issues have affected the cycling industry in 2021, hear from Reid Bikes and See.Sense on sustainability, and catch up with Cane Creek and TotalMTB. This month’s sector guides are wheels, tyres and inner tubes and cycle footwear.
Maximise your potential
By Anne Brillet, director, Unearth Marketing
Ison weathers the storm
Managing director Lloyd Townsend runs BikeBiz through an unpredictable 18 months for the distributor
Mental health matters
Ryan Oldfield founded his own grassroots organisation TotalMTB after his own mental health struggles – BikeBiz editor Alex Ballinger discovers how it’s making a difference
Is Britain being left behind on active travel?
Rebecca Morley looks at the impact Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s Autumn Budget and the Sending Review 2021 will have on the cycling and retail sectors
A new world
Rebecca Morley looks at how cycling’s demographic has changed since the start of the pandemic
Will the sustainability wave continue?
BikeBiz hears from more businesses about what they’re doing to be more environmentally-friendly
– ‘If we’re all in this together, then nothing is impossible’ – Rob Akam, managing director, Reid Bikes
– ‘We are encouraged to see many companies in the industry taking positive steps’ – Irene McAleese, co-founder, See.Sense
How have supply chain shortages affected the e-bike industry?
Lisa Conibear, Zoomo UK and Europe regional director, tells BikeBiz about the recent challenges affecting both the business and the wider industry
Five minutes with: Cane Creek
This month, BikeBiz sits down with Cane Creek brand manager Sam Anderson
Growing beyond the boom
The Bicycle Association reveals insights from its latest cycle industry research
It’s all about the customer
By Jake Voelcker, owner, Bicycleworks
Product partner advertorial: L-Twoo presents new derailleur series, complete with short lead times
Xin Xu interviews CEO Chunsheng Liu, who shares the vision of the emerging derailleur manufacturer at the time of global supply chain crisis
All demand, not enough supply
The past year has presented many challenges for businesses across the cycling industry, facing shortages in supply following unprecedented demand. Rebecca Morley asks bike shops owners how they’ve fared and what things might look like in 2022