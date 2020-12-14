BikeBiz Directory 2021 now available online

The BikeBiz Directory 2021, in association with Raleigh UK, is now available online.

The directory is the industry’s essential listing of all companies associated with the trade, encapsulated in one guide.

Subscribers to the BikeBiz print magazine will have received a free hard copy of the directory bundled with the December 2020 issue.

Anyone requiring additional hard copies of the directory should contact Richard Setters.

The categories included are:

Distribution and wholesale
E-commerce and EPOS
Event organisers, hosting, holiday and hire
Manufacturers
Marketing, PR and consultancy
Media and publishing
Organisations, charities and associations
Retailers, workshop and mail order
Services and training

