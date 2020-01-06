BikeBiz January is now available

The January issue of BikeBiz is now available online. Our first issue of 2020 looks ahead to this year’s COREbike, taking place at Whittlebury Hall from 26th to 28th January.

Trendspotting

As we enter a new decade, three cycling organisations look ahead to what are sure to be key industry trends throughout 2020, including Cycling UK, Sustrans and The ACT.

Family ownership, geeking out and CORE values: Ison on 28 years in the trade

Rebecca Morley visits Ison Distribution in Ely, Cambridgeshire, to find out more about the distributor’s ground-up approach to supporting independent dealers.

COREbike 2020

As this year’s COREbike draws near, BikeBiz gathers the latest from new exhibitors to fresh product ranges:

– New in town

The floorplan for this year’s show at Whittlebury Hall has been sold out for several months now, but that doesn’t mean there’ll be a shortage of new brands for dealers to see, with three companies making their first appearances in the exhibitor line-up…

– COREbike Floorplan

– Sets & Plugs & Rock & Roll

BikeBiz contacted various distributors and brands to gather all the latest product launching at CORE

Tread talks

Rebecca Morley catches up with Cambrian Tyres’ Shelley Childs about Continental’s bumper year in 2019.

The rise of mobility on-demand

Global Market Insights outlines significant developments in the bike-sharing sector in the near future.

The lifeblood of high streets

Arragons Cycle Centre was shortlisted for both the BikeBiz Awards and Indie Retail’s Best Small Shops competition last year. Owner Sarah Graham tells Rebecca Morley how the store has adapted to a changing retail environment.

A transport revolution or the opening of a chasm?

Last month’s General Election gave the Tories their biggest win since 1987. But what does that mean for cycling in the UK?

Five minutes with: Controltech

BikeBiz catches up with the brand alongside exclusive UK distributor Bob Elliot.