BikeBiz March edition is now available

The digital edition of BikeBiz March is now available online. This month, we catch up with #BikeIsBest founder Adam Tranter, find out what we can expect from digiBike* 2021 and Islabikes founder Isla Rowntree tells us why she’s stepping back after 15 years.
This month’s sector guides are women-specific bikes and accessories and workshop and cleaning.
We have failed to engage in the conversation about racism – but it’s not too late to start
By Georgia Yexley, head of growth, Beryl
BikeBiz Awards 2020: The Cycle Advocacy Award
Rebecca Morley catches up with Adam Tranter, CEO of Fusion Media and founder of the #BikeIsBest campaign, which won the Cycle Advocacy Award at the 2020 BikeBiz Awards
In between a rock and a hard place
Fully Charged founding partner Dan Parsons gives us an overview of the challenges that are being faced by the e-bike industry at the moment
COREbike 2021: ‘A noticeable void’
COREbike was cancelled this January due to COVID-19 – making 2021 the first year the show has not taken place since it launched. Rebecca Morley looks at how this has affected the industry
iceBike* goes digital
BikeBiz catches up with Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, to find out what we can expect from 2021’s digiBike*
Hiplok turns ten
We catch up with co-founder and product director John Abrahams to find out more on the new innovative locks and storage solutions hitting the market this month, as well as what’s next for the British brand
Taking a step back
Islabikes founder Isla Rowntree tells Rebecca Morley why she’s stepping back after 15 years, how the children’s bike market has changed and being a woman in the cycling industry
Five minutes with… havebike
This month, BikeBiz catches up with havebike founder Joe Allen
Passion, heart and being Mrs Pennine
Rebecca Morley catches up with Pennine Cycles director Sandra Corcoran on her BikeBiz Awards nomination and owning a bike shop for 21 years