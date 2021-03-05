BikeBiz March edition is now available

Share Facebook

The digital edition of BikeBiz March is now available online. This month, we catch up with #BikeIsBest founder Adam Tranter, find out what we can expect from digiBike* 2021 and Islabikes founder Isla Rowntree tells us why she’s stepping back after 15 years.

This month’s sector guides are women-specific bikes and accessories and workshop and cleaning.

We have failed to engage in the conversation about racism – but it’s not too late to start

By Georgia Yexley, head of growth, Beryl

BikeBiz Awards 2020: The Cycle Advocacy Award

Rebecca Morley catches up with Adam Tranter, CEO of Fusion Media and founder of the #BikeIsBest campaign, which won the Cycle Advocacy Award at the 2020 BikeBiz Awards

In between a rock and a hard place

Fully Charged founding partner Dan Parsons gives us an overview of the challenges that are being faced by the e-bike industry at the moment

COREbike 2021: ‘A noticeable void’

COREbike was cancelled this January due to COVID-19 – making 2021 the first year the show has not taken place since it launched. Rebecca Morley looks at how this has affected the industry

iceBike* goes digital

BikeBiz catches up with Dominic Langan, CEO of Madison and Sportline, to find out what we can expect from 2021’s digiBike*

Hiplok turns ten

We catch up with co-founder and product director John Abrahams to find out more on the new innovative locks and storage solutions hitting the market this month, as well as what’s next for the British brand

Taking a step back

Islabikes founder Isla Rowntree tells Rebecca Morley why she’s stepping back after 15 years, how the children’s bike market has changed and being a woman in the cycling industry

Five minutes with… havebike

This month, BikeBiz catches up with havebike founder Joe Allen

Passion, heart and being Mrs Pennine

Rebecca Morley catches up with Pennine Cycles director Sandra Corcoran on her BikeBiz Awards nomination and owning a bike shop for 21 years