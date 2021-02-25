BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in bike security

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest in bike security from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Hiplok, XLC, Squire, ETC, Litelok, Kryptonite, tex-lock, Zefal, Master Lock, RFR, Oxford, Seatylock, Pinhead and LifeLine

Hiplok – DXF

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The new DXF features Hiplok’s Gold Sold Secure rated double-locking DX U-lock with the addition of a new speed-loading frame bracket for carrying your lock on your bike. This new rattle-free, reliable and sturdy mount uses Hiplok’s patented “CLIP+RIDE” system to attach the lock to the bracket for a steady hold in transit. And the unique design of the bracket is easy to fit, attaching directly to the bottle mount. RRP £74.99.

Hiplok – ZyroFisher

Product: ANKR

Most bikes are stolen from homes and outbuildings, making quality home security more important than ever. The Hiplok ANKR ground and wall anchor can be fixed to concrete or wood and paired with a chain or D lock to give total peace of mind. Rated Gold Sold Secure for bicycle and motorcycle, it’s unique premium hardened steel two-part design means it can be relocated easily when not in use without compromising its security. Four colours are available for 2021. RRP £69.99.

XLC – Sundance & Cassidy III U-Luck

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

XLC’s best-selling U-lock, made of hardened steel and wrapped in a double rubber coating. The lock cylinder has been designed to protect against drilling & picking, so you can leave your bike locked up in suitable public places with peace of mind. This lock also comes with an LED key for use in the dark, as well as four standard precision-cut keys. Overall, a quality lock with an affordable price tag!

Squire Inigma – BL1 D-lock

Distributor: Ison Distribution

This clever Bluetooth D-lock uses one of the world’s most secure smart bike lock operating systems. It’s Sold Secure Gold rated and bears the BSI IoT Kitemark, a first for a bike lock. Inigma BL1 lets you lock and unlock your bike via the smartphone app and it’s super-secure using top-level AES-256 bit military-grade encryption. Features include aluminium lock body with internal armouring and a hardened boron steel shackle. And it’s convenient, no keys to lose or combinations to forget.

ETC – Slammer Illuminated Coil Cable Combo Lock

Distributor: Moore Large

ETC ‘Slammer’ Combination Coil Locks offer convenience without having to remember your Keys and come complete with a Quick Release bracket that fits to your bike so you never forget it. This model also has Tumblers that light up so it’s easy to operate in the dark. Features: illuminated combination, rubberised lock body and quick release bracket.

Litelok – Silver Flexi-O

Distributor: litelok.com and nationwide retailers

Litelok Silver Flexi-O is a Sold Secure Silver insurance rated lock and perfect for e-bikes. 40% lighter than comparative U/D locks, its flexibility also offers you more options when securing your ride – flexing easily through your frame and wheel, and providing more options when securing around larger street furniture. What’s more, they’re pairable, so you can now join multiple locks together for double the length and strength with the twin pack. Proudly made in Britain.

Kryptonite – Evolution Mini-7 With Flex

Distributor: Madison

Rated Sold Secure Gold, the Evolution Mini-7 has a 13mm hardened max-performance steel shackle resisting bolt cutters and leverage attacks with a patent-pending hardened double deadbolt design giving additional protection against twist attacks and a high-security disc-style cylinder that is pick and drill resistant. It includes the flexframe-u bracket providing convenient multi-location D-lock transport as well as a KryptoFlex 410 cable to be used to secure the front wheel or accessories. Also part of the Key Safe Program. D-lock dimensions 8.3cm x 17.8cm

Kryptonite – KryptoLok Standard With Flex

Distributor: Madison

Rated Sold Secure Gold, the KryptoLok STD has a 12.7mm hardened performance steel shackle resisting bolt cutters and leverage attacks with a patent-pending hardened double deadbolt design giving additional protection against twist attacks and a high-security disc-style cylinder that is pick and drill resistant. It includes the flexframe-u bracket providing convenient multi-location D-lock transport as well as a KryptoFlex 410 cable to be used to secure the front wheel or accessories. Also part of the Key Safe Program. D-lock dimensions 10.2cm x 22.9cm.

Kryptonite – Keeper Standard With Flex

Distributor: Madison

Rated Sold Secure Silver, the Keeper Standard has a 12mm hardened performance steel shackle resisting bolt cutters and leverage attacks with a hardened double deadbolt design giving additional protection against twist attacks. It includes a click-style transportation bracket as well as a KryptoFlex 410 cable to be used to secure the front wheel or accessories. Also part of the Key Safe Program. D-lock dimensions 10.2cm x 20.3cm.

ETC – ETC Slammer Combo Shackle Lock 115 X 230 X 13mm With Extender

Distributor: Moore Large

Bringing all the usual benefits of a shackle lock the ETC ‘Slammer’ 230mm combination with 1200mm extender cable has the SST double-bolt locking mechanism with a robust 13mm staple. The rubberised lock body is soft to the touch and kind to your frame. Complete with a quick-release frame/seat post bracket. Features: 1200 x 10mm extender, rubberised lock body and quick release bracket.



Squire Inigma – IC1 integrated chain lock

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Squire’s Bluetooth integrated chain lock uses one of the world’s most secure smart bike lock operating systems. IC1 is another of Squire’s Inigma cycle security range to bear the BSI IoT Kitemark, a first for a bike lock. Easy to use, with top-level AES-256 bit military-grade encryption, it lets you lock and unlock your bike via the smartphone app. Sold Secure Bronze rated, features include lightweight aluminium lock body, hardened alloy steel chain, complex programming settings and audit trails.



tex-lock – Bundle of tex

Distributor: Multisport Distribution

The innovative textile bicycle lock. Designed by bicycle lovers for bicycle lovers to protect your bicycle. Lightweight, stylish, functional, extremely flexible, wearable and most of all – offers comparable security to conventional heavy steel chain bike locks but tex-lock is easy to handle, deploy, transport and remove without scratching your bike. Available in three different lengths S = 80cm, M = 120cm and L = 160cm, four different colours and two different lock options, the smaller U-lock and the larger X-lock. tex-lock eyelet with U-lock is certified as Sold Secure Silver and the X-lock is certified as Sold Secure Gold so customers have absolute confidence our locks are tested to the highest UK standards. tex—lock also has the Dutch ART 2 certification.

Zefal – K-Traz U17 U-Lock 230mm

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

The K-Traz U17 is a U-lock with a loop made from very high resistance steel. This anti-theft device offers a quadruple locking, ultra-performance system. Fitting to the bike is quick and easy using the mount frame (included) that can be used on any tube from 20 to 80mm in diameter. Provided with 3 keys and the possibility to duplicate keys in case of loss.

XLC – Seatpost with Cable Lock

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

A quirky but functional bike security solution from XLC, this cable lock is integrated into a seatpost. Thanks to this design, you’ll never arrive at your destination without a lock! Available in two sizes (27.2x300mm & 31.6x300mm), the cable lock is perfect for attaching to solid structures such as fences, posts or bike racks whilst making quick trips out of sight from your bike. The seatpost itself is compatible with most bike frames and measures 300mm in length.

Master Lock – 8195 U-lock

Distributor: Windwave

The Gold Sold Secure rated Master Lock 8195 U-Lock features an 11cm wide hardened steel body for maximum strength and reliability. The 13mm diameter double locking shackle is 21cm long and made of hardened steel, offering extra resistance to prying, cutting and sawing. The disc key cylinder prevents picking. The Limited Lifetime Warranty provides peace of mind from a brand you can trust. Available in two lengths and with an optional cable.

RFR – Folding Lock Circle Pro

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

High security meets convenience! The RFR Folding Lock Circle Pro is a practical, 600 mm folding lock that comes in a particularly handy and small pack size. It’s made of stainless steel and thoroughly tested for its mechanical strength. The synthetic coating prevents corrosion and protects the frame against scratches. It’s wear-resistant, certified pollutant-free and highly secure – the perfect solution to secure your bike.

Oxford Cycle – Alarm-D Pro

Distributor: Oxford Products

The Alarm-D Pro is a maximum-security U lock which comes with its own carry case. The lock comfortably surpasses Sold Secures’s ‘Gold’ standard by using a 14mm special hardened steel shackle. It also has a 120db weatherproof alarm which will scare off any would-be bike thief. The Duo model also comes with a chunky 1.2 metre hawse cable to help lock in your wheels or to help extend its reach. Three keys are provided plus a replacement key service.

Seatylock – Foldylock

Distributor: i-ride

Seatylock offers a range of locks to suit all bicycle security applications with ease of use placed firmly at the heart of their product development process. This approach, coupled with impressive Sold Secure rating to weight ratios, has seen them pick up multiple international design awards. Foldylock combines the flexible convenience of a cable lock with the hardened steel security of a D-lock in a riveted sliding plate design. This form factor is perfect where portability is a top priority.

Pinhead – Quick Release 4 Pack

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Includes front and rear wheel locking skewers, seatpost lock with seat collar, headset lock, and coded key. The unique Pinhead key system means that, unlike competitor locks of this type, they cannot be removed with a simple screwdriver. The Convex technology on Pinhead locks protects them from removal by hammer, pliers, picks, universal socket tools, grinders and bolt cutters. Each key is different and comes engraved with a nine-digit code so it can be replaced if lost.

LifeLine – Steel D Lock – Sold Secure

Distributor: Hotlines

The perfect protection from opportunists and thieves. Available in three sizes, the Steel D Lock – Sold Secure has been certified with a Silver Sold Secure rating. It is constructed from a 14mm toughened steel shackle, comes with two reversible keys and is protected by a dust/water cover, which also protects your frame paintwork free from scrapes. It is easily transported on your bike via the included frame mounting bracket, making for an all-round convenient and dependable bike lock.