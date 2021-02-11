BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in energy and nutrition

Share Facebook

This month, we take a look at the latest in energy and nutrition from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Enervit, Namedsport, Skratch Labs, Science in Sport, Saltstick, OTE Sports, Torq

Enervit – IsoCarb

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Developed in partnership with UAE and Trek Segafredo following increasing awareness around the nutritional strategies of athletes. The IsoCarb 2:1 uses Maltodextrin DE1 Agenanova, providing 60g of carbohydrates with a 2:1 ratio of glucose/fructose in 500ml while maintaining isotonic concentration. This is ideal for high-intensity training and competition. Maltodextrin DE1 has a very high molecular weight and is extremely soluble and tasteless. IsoCarb 2:1 is available in mild lemon flavour.

Namedsport – Sport Gel

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

This great-tasting gel has been carefully formulated with five different carbohydrates. Each has a different absorption rate, giving this gel the ability to provide both fast and slow release energy in a single sachet. No water required, these 25ml gels are designed to be super simple, fast & effective ways of giving your body the energy it needs during endurance activities, also featuring a straw for ease-of-use.

Skratch Labs – Anytime Energy Bars

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Powerful enough for endurance workouts, but tasty enough for a snack any time of day. Made with real ingredients like oats, nut butter, sea salt, brown rice crisps and quinoa. Skratch doesn’t like putting extra junk in their bodies and don’t want you to either, so these are free from additives such as artificial sweeteners, colouring or flavouring. Plant-based ingredients make for easier digestion, fast absorption, sustained energy and contain 50% less sugar compared to other leading bar brands.

Science in Sport – Turbo+ Gel and Powder

Distributor: Madison

Indoor training is more popular than ever, and the hard, intense intervals that characterise indoor training and racing place specific demands on the body. With that in mind, SiS has a new range of Turbo+ products, tailored to meet those demands. The pre-session Turbo+ Gel and the in-session Turbo+ powder are formulated to help you get the most out of your indoor training.

Namedsport – Total Energy Shot

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Each of these liquid energy shots from Italy’s number one nutrition brand contains caffeine, guarana and taurine for an immediate mental boost. Designed to be used during intense exercise, magnesium, Vitamin C, Vitamin B12 & elderberry extract all help to reduce fatigue and tiredness. Each 60ml shot contains 1000mg of taurine & 180mg of caffeine, perfect for getting you across that finish line or crushing the last few intervals of a long workout.

Saltstick – Capsule, Chews and Liquid

Distributor: Multisport Distribution

Saltstick is a market-leading electrolyte nutrition supplement that has a balanced mixture of Sodium, Potassium, Magnesium, and Calcium that enable you to easily replace vital electrolytes lost during sweat improving energy levels, productivity, alertness and general wellbeing whilst helping to minimise heat stress and muscle cramping due to perspiration. Solely relying on sports drinks or water to rehydrate is simply not enough as most sports drinks contain too much sugar and not enough salt. Pure water lacks the vital electrolytes you need to replenish during the working day.

Enervit – Liquid Gel

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Enervit Sport Liquid Gel is a carbohydrate-based product for use during sports. It is a source of thiamine that contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism. Thanks to the practical and safe container, you can take it in small sips, at regular intervals, during physical exertion. For use during intense and sustained muscular effort. Take one gel packet every 40/60 minutes during training or competition. Available in citrus, black cherry, orange, lemon and green tea flavours.

OTE Sports – Blueberry Vegan Anytime Bar

Distributor: Dealer direct through B2B

The new Blueberry Anytime Bar is made from 100% natural ingredients and is also nut and gluten free. These flapjack style bars are the ideal snack for those looking for a healthier option whilst also being great tasting, easily digested for during exercise. Each bar delivers over 35g of carbohydrate.

Skratch Labs – Sport Energy Chews

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Sport Energy Chews are an easy and convenient source of carbohydrate to help maintain blood sugar and performance during prolonged exercise. Made with simple ingredients and flavoured only with real fruit to create a chew with a clean bite, that isn’t coated with wax. Shape has been carefully thought through for sustained energy drip. A single pouch contains two 80 calorie servings. Available in Orange, Raspberry and new Sour Cherry flavours and packed in boxes of ten.

Torq – Hydration Drink

Distributor: ZyroFisher

Torq Hydration is an advanced hypotonic formulation specifically aimed at optimising hydration where events/sessions are no more than an hour-long and ideal for indoor winter training, and heavy sweat loss is anticipated. Torq Hydration can also be used as part of the Torq Fuelling System during longer events. Torq Hydration is a Vegan recipe, no artificial colouring, no artificial sweeteners, preservative-free, only natural flavours. Lemon, Watermelon and Tangerine.

Namedsport – Isonam Isotonic Energy Drink

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

Make your own isotonic drink with this energy powder from Italy’s leading nutrition brand. Take before and during exercise to remain hydrated & fuelled throughout your session or race. Available in a 480g tub, the formula is packed full of magnesium, potassium, maltodextrin and vitamins, all perfectly blended to help maintain athletic performance. It’s isotonic properties mean that salt and minerals lost through sweat are replaced rapidly when using this powder in your bottles.

Enervit – Cycling and Triathlon Nutrition

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

With over 50 years of experience, Enervit has introduced exceptional innovation into the world of endurance sports. The research centre Equipe Enervit is staffed by a team of doctors, scientists, athletes and industry experts who strive to understand the real needs of athletes across a range of endurance sports, offering even the most dedicated athletes a complete line-up of products for every supplementary need. Used by UAE and Trek Segafredo, their range of nutrition covers before, during and after exercise.

