BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in energy and nutrition

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest in energy and nutrition from some of the leading brands in the sector, including Enervit, LifeLine, Skratch Labs, Science in Sport, Torq, Namedsport, Clif, Brooks and OTE Sports

Enervit – Isocarb 2:1 Energy Drink Powder

Distributor: Chicken CycleKit

Isotonic Solution based on maltodextrin and fructose with Vitamin B1 for High Intensity and long-lasting performances. Designed to be used during racing or strenuous exercise, the Isotonic, high-energy formula is the perfect fuel to help you perform at the highest level for longer and win races, just ask Tadej Pogacar!

LifeLine – Shaker Bottle with Storage Compartment

Distributor: Hotlines

The LifeLine Nutrition Shaker Bottle with Storage Compartment allows you to transport your nutrition products and liquid in separate compartments and mix when convenient. The metal whisk ball enhances mixing to ensure an even consistency throughout and a scale on the side of the bottle helps measure servings accurately.

Skratch Labs – Skratch Labs Feed Zone Portables Cookbook

Distributor: Silverfish UK

In Feed Zone Portables, Chef Biju and Dr. Lim offer 75 tasty and portable food recipes for outdoor activities. Each real food recipe is simple, delicious, easy to make and ready to go on your next ride, run, climb, or hike. The book features quick and easy recipes for athletes, full-colour photographs of every dish, complete nutrition data, tips on why these are the best foods for athletes and time-saving ways to cook real food, every day.

Skratch Labs – Skratch Labs Energy Bars

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Skratch Lab Energy Bars are powerful enough for endurance workouts, but tasty enough for a snack any time of day. Made with real ingredients like oats, nut butter, sea salt, brown rice crisps and quinoa crisps, they are free from artificial sweeteners, colourings or flavouring agents. Available in four delicious flavours, they use Plant-based ingredients for easier digestion, fast absorption and sustained energy. They are also suitable for non-GMO, kosher (Pareve), gluten-free, vegan and dairy-free.

Science in Sport – Beta Fuel Energy Gel

Distributor: Madison

Beta Fuel Dual Source Energy Gel is optimised with a brand new 1:0.8 ratio of 40g carbohydrate to enhance your power output, increase your body’s carbohydrate usage efficiency, and limit gastrointestinal discomfort to deliver a scientifically superior fuel. Comes in two flavour options: orange or strawberry and lime.

Torq – Cola Performance Energy Drink

Distributor: ZyroFisher

All-natural Torq has introduced a caffeinated version of their best-selling Energy drink. Using 30g of their research-proven 2:1 carbohydrate mix, each isotonic 500ml serving includes 5 electrolytes and 100mg of natural caffeine for many extra benefits. Caffeine increases muscle activation, reduces the level of perceived exertion, mobilises fat as a fuel source, and acts as a psychological stimulant, boosting concentration when you’re tiring. Available in a delicious new Cola flavour, with a striking presence thanks to its all-red packaging.

Namedsport – Hydrafit Hypotonic Drink

Distributor: Raleigh P&A

Stay hydrated with thirst-quenching citrus flavours, with a free bottle included with purchase. With a great taste and even better benefits HydraFit is key to any successful workout. Extremely useful at rebalancing fluid electrolyte losses during intense physical activity, Hydrafit is a hypotonic drink mix with mineral salts, delivering 35g of quick-release carbohydrate energy and 9 vitamins including vitamins B6 and C to reduce fatigue and promote metabolism.

Namedsport – Isotonic Power Gel

Distributor: Raleigh P&A

Train longer, train better. Vegan-friendly and delivered in an easy-to-use package, Isotonic Power Gel from Namedsport is a fantastic preparation and mid-workout booster. Containing Cluster Dextrin for a faster absorption rate, extending endurance and faster recovery times. The absorption provides a more sustained delivery of energy avoiding blood sugar spikes over your workout, with additional caffeine to boost mental stimulation and avoid fatigue.

Clif – Bloks

Distributor: Extra UK

Clif Bloks offer an easily digestible nutrition solution to stay energised during races or long days on the bike. The easy to use Fastpak stores 6 Bloks, equal to 2 gels worth of carbohydrates, and allows riders to tailor their calorific intake for their activity. Bloks are available in 3 non-caffeinated and 2 caffeinated flavours, made using vegan ingredients, and each caddy contains 18 Fastpaks.

Brooks – Scape Feed Pouch

Distributor: Extra UK

To help stay fuelled on gruelling road or gravel endurance rides, the Scape Feed Pouch from Brooks is a secure and easy way to store on-bike nutrition within easy reach. The Feed Pouch connects to any handlebar and although is great for storing snacks, it’s even roomy enough for an additional water bottle if preferred. It can easily be used and secured with one hand whilst riding and the exterior mesh pocket is perfect for empty wrappers or other small accessories.

OTE Sports – Anytime Bar

Distributor: OTE Sports/Upgrade Bikes

Anytime Bar is a 100% Natural Flapjack – nut and gluten free. Ideal to use before or during exercise to give you the carbohydrate boost to help you through your workout. Anytime Bars are also great for those who are constantly on the go and looking for a healthier daytime snack. Anytime Bars are great tasting, easy to eat, contain 100% natural ingredients, real fruit pieces and > 35g of Carbohydrate per bar. Vegetarian, vegan and Protein options are available in a range of great tasting flavours.

OTE Sports – Hydro Tabs

Distributor: OTE Sports/Upgrade Bikes

Description: OTE Sports Hydro Tabs are one of the best ways to help your body rehydrate. Each tablet is naturally flavoured and contains the important electrolytes sodium, potassium and magnesium. With only 8 kcal per tablet, OTE Sports Hydro Tabs have been developed for use during all sports where staying hydrated is important to maintaining performance. They are also perfect for using when you are exercising in hot or humid conditions, or working out indoors. Available in 4 great flavours.