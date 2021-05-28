BikeBiz’s guide to the latest in triathlon

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

This month, we take a look at the latest in triathlon from leading brands including Bont, Redshift, fizik, Argon 18, Gaerne, Goodyear, XLC, Vision Tech USA, Limar, USE, Selle Italia, Giro, DexShell, Rotor, Continental, Met, ABUS, Princeton CarbonWorks, Profile Design, Castelli and Primal

Bont – Riot TR+

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Riot TR+ cycling shoe by Bont is a world first. It is the world’s only carbon composite, heat-moldable, entry-level triathlon shoe. Combining Bont’s pro series power transfer platform with competition grade materials to create the most technically advanced triathlon shoe. Made from carbon composite with microfibre material the Riot TR+ is a lightweight, breathable shoe that delivers comfort and performance every rider needs.

Redshift – Quick-Release Carbon Aerobars

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Redshift’s Quick-Release Aerobars are different from any other aero bars on the market. The patent-pending quick-release mechanism allows you to attach or remove the aero bars in a few seconds, without any tools. Fits 31.8mm handlebars.

fizik – Transiro Mistica Saddles

Distributor: Extra UK

The Mistica is the second generation of fizik’s noseless saddles. The success of the Tritone combined with feedback from fizik athletes has resulted in the evolution of Mistica. Available in two widths, regular (5.5cm) or large (6.5cm) and with either kium or carbon braided options. This unisex saddle will improve performance on any triathlon or time trial bike.

Argon 18 – E1-118 Tri+ Disc Ultegra Di2

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The E-118 Tri+ Disc is Argon 18’s pro-level UCI-legal tri bike with the lean, low race frame of a TT champion, tailored for triathletes. The frameset is 250gr lighter than the previous-generation E-118Next and is equipped with disc brakes. The 118 Tri+ Disc Ultegra Di2 is ideal for those looking for an aggressive position, highly responsive handling for extremely technical courses, or a versatile bike for both TT and Tri.

Gaerne – Carbon Kona Shoes

Distributor: Hotlines

Fitted with Gaerne’s EPS lightweight full carbon soles, this shoe guarantees lightness and firmness. Two ventilation channels positioned in the soles give flawless airflow to the feet and the non-slip rubber inserts in the front and back of the soles provide extra security when walking. Ideal for triathlon racing, the Velcro closure system allows for quick adjustment during the ride and transition. Rear loops allow for fitting with speed and ease, making them extremely practical during the changeover.

Goodyear – Eagle F1 Supersport

Distributor: Paligap

Lightweight ultra-high-performance tyre for road race, time trial and triathlon competition. For when performance matters. Available in tube type and tubeless and black and tan wall now available. Win races in style.

XLC – Pro Tri-Bar HB-T03

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Pro Tri-Bar HB-T03 is made from lightweight 6061-T6 aluminium and has been developed specifically for triathletes. Weighing at only 475g this lightweight system offers aerodynamic capabilities without burdening your bike with unnecessary weight. The Pro Tri-Bar can maximise a rider’s efficiency over long distances as well as optimise their aerodynamics. Its adjustable armrests allow riders to comfortably hold the same position for longer, giving riders an edge in competitions.

Vision Tech USA – Speed Extensions J-Bend

Distributor: Windwave UK

The Vision Carbon Speed Extensions (compatible for Metron TFA aero bar, TriMax carbon Si-013 and TriMax clip-ons) have been developed with the feedback of several pro cycling champions and triathletes. These carbon extensions provide a proven advantage in weight, aerodynamics and ergonomics.

Redshift – Dual-Position Seatpost

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Dual-Position Seatpost lets you ride a true aero position on your road bike, without sacrificing your normal position. The forward position of the seat post allows you to ride with the proper aero fit. You can switch between road and aero positions on-the-fly while riding, so you can always choose the best riding position for every part of your ride. The linkage design maintains proper leg extension with the saddle moving forward 50mm. Legal for use in all Ironman and USAT non-drafting triathlon.

Limar – Air Speed

Distributor: Pinpoint CE

Born to race. The aerodynamic flows have been the main feature of this project as if the lines of the helmet had been drawn by the wind. Twelve air vents and three longitudinal channels grant an immediate cool effect in the head and even during long performances. Air Speed is the ideal model for triathlon, enough to proudly partner of the British Triathlon Federation for the second year. Magnetic buckle development with the top GB triathletes at the Brownlee Triathlon Centre.

USE – Aero Extensions

Distributor: USE

USE extensions have been used to set world hour records on the track, win major games gold medals in time trialling, more than 10 profiles available in carbon with specific layups for high rise and ‘standard’ profiles to ensure that all the strength and weight saving is in the correct places. Aluminium available too. Perfect upgrade to dial in the aero position on a tri or TT bike.

Selle Italia – Watt Triathlon/TT Saddle

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Watt Triathlon TT saddle by Selle Italia was created for and designed with Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange and the BMC Vifit Triathlon Team. The watt increases cycling efficiency, greater comfort and maximises performance. Its rail is 10 millimetres longer than traditional saddles allowing more precise adjustments to the TT position. The saddle also has a central superflow cut-out and a wider nose to allow increased comfort and positioning.

fizik – R4 Transiro Tri

Distributor: Extra UK

For sprint or short distance triathlon formats, where every second shaved off in transition matters, fizik wanted to deliver a shoe that could offer the fastest and most intuitive closure system possible. The Powerstrap closure is extremely quick to fasten: simply slide into the shoe, pull and roll out from the transition smoothly. The strap is designed to pull an extended area of the shoe’s upper, so the fit is enveloping and secure, even with a relatively simple system.

Giro – Vanquish MIPS

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The Vanquish MIPS is the pinnacle of high-performance road cycling helmets, featuring the innovative TransformAir design that actively streamlines airflow to reduce drag. Inside the Vanquish is an EPS liner with progressive layering, and our renowned RocLoc Air system seamlessly integrated with MIPS technology to enhance comfort and cooling power while providing an additional measure of protection. So whether you’re hammering off the front, smashing an Ironman course, or laying down maximum wattage in the dash to the finish line, the Vanquish shapes the wind to work for you.

DexShell – Compression Mudder sock

Distributor: Troll Outdoors

The DexShell Compression Mudder socks are designed for running and feature a Porelle membrane laminated between the fabrics. They are waterproof, mudproof, sand proof and insect sting proof and are knitted with seamless toe technology whilst featuring a graduated compression on the calves. Priced at £45 RRP and available in two colours, grey and pink.



Rotor – Aero Power meter Modular

Distributor: Velotech Services

Rotors offering for the Aero TT and triathlon market uses the Modular format of cranks, rings and Spiders. Choose 1x narrow-wide chainrings up to 54T or 2x up to 58T accompanied by options of Aero spider or Aero Power spider and choice of cranks lengths down to 150mm, including new Carbon range. Aero cranks priced from £375 add £520 for power spider





Continental – Grand Prix TT

Distributor: i-ride, Bob Elliot and Co, ZyroFisher, Raleigh

Superfast 25mm clincher that also provides a reliable Vectran puncture resistant later to help ensure you arrive at T2 safely. Semi-slick BlackChili tread pattern gives great straight line running speed & fine filed shoulder assists on corners on rougher courses. Conti quality at just 190g!

Met – Codatronca

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

The Codatronca helmet by Met has been designed to offer incredible aerodynamics from all angles giving you that edge against the competition. Its short tail design has been engineered so you can move your head freely whilst enjoying drag-free airflow. Its magnetically attached dual shield lens improves airflow but doesn’t compromise the field of vision. It also benefits from Met’s Safe-T Orbital fit system allowing for 360 degrees adjustment.

ABUS – GameChanger

Distributor: Extra UK

The GameChanger sets new standards in aerodynamic performance. Every cyclist knows that battling against the wind is one of the toughest challenges they face. Great for triathlon and TT riders looking for an aerodynamic helmet that can still be used every day. The special shape reduces windage by minimising exposed surfaces, regardless of weather conditions, head-tilt position and inflow angle whilst the innovative Forced Air Cooling Technology sucks in incoming air and channels airflow around the head.

Princeton CarbonWorks – Blur 663 Rear Wheel

Distributor: Ison Distribution

The Princeton CarbonWorks Blur 633 is now available as a single rear aero disc wheel. Hand-built in the USA on White Industries or Tune hubs in disc or rim brake variations. The ultra-stiff, tubeless rim features a hole-less tyre bed, laced up with Sapim CX-Ray Spokes and SecureLock Nipples.

Profile Design – Sonic/Ergo 45/25a Aerobar

Distributor: Madison

Our new Sonic bracket has been designed as the successor to the J2. With this update it brings our new generation fit range to a wider range of price points, replacing the J2 bracket. The Ergo armrest has been created to offer both a huge upgrade in fit range as well as increased rider comfort with a supportive curve to cup the arms.

Castelli – PR Speed Suit

Distributor: Saddleback Ltd

The PR Speed Suit isn’t UCI legal, but it doesn’t have to be. The suit uses aero technology Castelli originally developed for pro cyclists but was banned for being too fast. It has silicone ribs on the arms which aid aerodynamics massively, whilst the Castelli Kiss Air Tri seat pad and the suit’s cut bring all the comfort needed for long distances. The result? A suit that holds the record at Kona and will help any triathlete go faster.

Primal – Triathlon Clothing

Distributor: Primal

Are you looking to create your own custom triathlon range in store? The Axia Triathlon suit has unbeatable fabric quality and product build that creates a beautifully aerodynamic fit, allowing for peak performance on the bike, in the water, or on your feet. Primal can now offer elite the Axia Tria suits on a five minimum order full custom design. The RRP is yours to decide and no one will ever come in and ask you to price match.

Met – Drone

Distributor: Raleigh

The Met Drone’s unique wide body, aerodynamic design greatly decreases turbulence and drag around the shoulders. It saves a potentially race-winning 10 watts at 50km/h. The purpose-built Met Mag-Clip Shield is designed to maximise aerodynamics. The powerful, low-profile magnetic clips hold the visor securely in place. Three vents are strategically placed where the airflow creates maximum pressure. Without sacrificing aerodynamic functions we are able to provide a good amount of ventilation guiding the heated air away from your head.