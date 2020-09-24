BikeBiz’s guide to the latest stocking fillers

Share Facebook

This month we take a look at the latest stocking fillers from leading brands including Muc-Off, Giro, Smith Optics, KranX, ABUS, Moon, Supacaz, Oxford, Passport, Stan’s NoTubes, Campagnolo, Lifeline, DexShell, Knog, Lake, Crazy Stuff, Basil and Cube

Muc-Off – Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit

Distributor: Muc-Off

The Muc-Off Ultimate Bicycle Cleaning Kit covers all bases when it comes to cleaning, protecting and lubing your bike. It comes complete with our award-winning Bike Cleaner, Microcell Sponge, Soft Washing Brush, Two Prong Brush, Microfibre Cloth, Drivetrain Cleaner, Bike Protect and Bio Wet lube.

Giro – DND Glove

Distributor: ZyroFisher

The DND (Down And Dirty) is all about the essentials – fit, durability and control. It’s built to be affordable and long-wearing, with a supple feel thanks to the Super Fit engineered AX Suede palm that eliminates excess material and bunching. The upper breathes well and offers four-way stretch for maximum comfort day in and day out. These features and simple construction make the DND the favourite among dirt jumpers and trail riders alike.

Smith Optics – Fuel V.2 – Mystic Green

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

Ride in style with custom graphics and performance mirror lens options. The Fuel v.2 Sweat-X M includes our super-absorbent Sweat-X F.A.T. three-layer face foam. This model brings technology and style to the front of the pack.

KranX All Cycle – 3-Piece Tyre Lever Set Including Bottle Opener

Distributor: Bob Elliot & Co Ltd

What is better than a 3-piece tyre lever set that works amazingly well with its robust and ergonomic design? A tyre lever set which includes a bottle opener convenient for refreshments after your repair!

ABUS – Smiley 2.1

Distributor: Extra UK

Even small cyclists need a helmet. With the Smiley 2.1, the first excursions with the training bike become a safe thing. ABUS Smiley 2.1 protects the head of the little ones reliably against falls and unavoidable collisions. This is ensured by our innovative safety technology as well as ABUS’ many years of experience.

Moon – Canopus

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

This MTB-focused light packs a punch, with a whopping 4,000 maximum lumens; enabling you to ride your favourite trail any time of the day! New for 2020, the Canopus is packed full of features. These include USB charging and a variable lumen system (VLS) for battery management, which can be controlled remotely using the remote included.

Smith Optics – Wildcat – Matte Black

Distributor: Ultra Sport EU

Goggle inspired coverage, sunglass inspired performance. Charge any trail in the Wildcat – Smith’s full coverage, hybrid construction, cylindrical lens sunglass. Constructed from durable TR90 and flexible TPU used in Smith goggles, the Wildcat provides coverage and protection like a goggle with the airflow and comfort of a sunglass. Equipped with two-position nose pads, megol temples for a no-slip fit, the Wildcat also comes with a bright light ChromaPop lens and a secondary clear lens for low light overcast days, or rides with heavy tree canopy.

Supacaz – Krypto DH Pedal

Distributor: Velobrands

Available in the Supacaz signature oil slick colours, the Krypto DH pedals and built tough. With a CNCed aluminium body and self-lubricating bushings, this pedal makes a big statement on the trails. Ten strategically placed pins keep you in maximum control.

Oxford – Oxsocks – Waterproof

Distributor: Oxford Products

Oxford’s waterproof socks are designed to keep your feet warm and dry. The three-layer construction sandwiches a breathable waterproof membrane between the outer knitted layer and inner seamless lining. Waterproof, windproof and breathable; providing protection from all weather conditions. Cushioned toe, sole and heel to prevent blistering.

Passport – C-D-W Fold-Up Tool

Distributor: Ison Distribution

Your fully inclusive take along Fold-Up tool. 20 essential bicycle repair and maintenance tools in a handy clip together two-piece toolset, includes a belt fit Nylon pouch. Including 7 hex keys, T-25, flat blade and Phillips screwdrivers, chain tool, stainless steel 45mm knife blade (with safety lock), 8, 9 and 10mm ring spanners, 14g and 15g spoke nipple keys, bottle opener, tyre lever.

Stan’s NoTubes – Dart

Distributor: Paligap

The Dart is a pocket-sized tyre repair tool that chemically reacts with your sealant to seal holes and cuts that sealant alone won’t fix.

Campagnolo – Big Corkscrew Chrome

Distributor: Chicken Cyclekit

Campagnolo’s Big Corkscrew faithfully reflects the genius of its inventor, Tullio Campagnolo, and has not been bettered since 1966. The patented system of the telescopic self-aligning cover always places the screw in the central part of the cork. The large screw in hardened steel with a wide and sharp profile provides maximum grip on the cork and the two large levers enable the corks to be pulled out of bottles with ease.

LifeLine – Digital Pressure Gauge

Distributor: Hotlines

Providing exceptional accuracy and hassle-free performance, this digital pressure gauge can give an accurate pressure reading within three seconds, shown on an LCD backlit display. It is compatible with Presta and Schrader valves and features a bleed valve to fine-tune ideal tyre pressures. It offers readings in PSI, BAR, KPA or KG CM2 and offers a ‘Calculation Mode’ for quick readings and an ‘Adjustment Mode’ to measure pressure adjustments and help identify pressure loss.

DexShell – Waterproof Socks, Hats and Gloves

Distributor: Troll Outdoors

DexShell’s range of waterproof and breathable socks, gloves and hats offers a range of styles and thermal ratings for all times of year. With sock prices starting at just £22 RRP they also offer great value for money. Manufactured with a Porelle membrane the easy care garments are fully waterproof whilst retaining excellent breathability for both on and off the bike activity. They also come in kid sizes too.

Knog – Oi Luxe Bell

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Bike bells generally look and sound a bit ugly. But why? What if they looked sexy and sounded like an angel playing a glockenspiel? The Oi Luxe is a bell with a beautiful tone, but also a remarkable style and choice of materials that embodies a rider’s personality. Its CNC machined ringer and brass dinger, stitched ‘vegan’ leather shim and metal injection moulded stainless steel make it a pleasure to have on any bike.

Supacaz – Fly Cage

Distributor: Velobrands

Available in the Supacaz signature oil slick colours and an absolute masterpiece, this cage screams style. The Fly Cage’s clean lines and laser etched design really stand out. No cage outperforms the Fly Cage Ano with its lock tight yet accessible wings.

Lake – Socks

Distributor: Moore large

Complement your cycling shoes with these Lake cycling socks. With a reinforced toe and heel cup, they offer great support but with the mesh upper, they also allow your feet to breathe. Features: 6in cuff finishing just below the calf, reinforced toe and heel cup, breathable mesh upper.

Crazy Stuff – Pink Bunny Childs Helmet & Lock

Distributor: Greyville Enterprises

Safety can be fun with Crazy Stuff Children’s helmets in a selection of animal designs. The Pink Bunny illustrated is offered as a great stocking filler with a matching Pink Bunny lock. Complying with EN1078 and TUV standards, these helmets are a safe and easy way to get a child into the idea of wearing a helmet at an early age. Matching bells and locks complete the range.

Basil – Boheme Carry All Bag

Distributor: Raleigh Bike Parts

New for 2020, the Basil Boheme Carry All Bag is a stylish choice for storage, with plenty of user-friendly features. This high-quality 18-litre bag can be worn over the shoulder, or attached to the luggage carrier of any bike, thanks to a simple hook-on system. Crafted from water-repellent polyester, a spacious inner compartment is stylishly supplemented by smaller pockets and compartments. The end result? An elegant, reliable and robust bag, whatever the weather.

Cube – Cubetool 12 in 1

Distributor: Oneway Bike Industry

Fix your bike while you’re out riding. With a complete set of Allen keys, Phillips and flat screwdrivers, Hexalobular Internal T10 and T25, tyre lever and chain tool, the Cubetool 12 in 1 will keep you rolling. There’s even a bottle opener included because you never know when it’ll come in handy!