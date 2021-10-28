BikeExchange appoints Boxall as chief customer officer

Share Facebook

BikeExchange has announced the appointment of Rebecca Boxall in its newly created position of chief customer officer, finalising the recruitment of its executive team following the successful IPO in February.

Currently vice-president for e-commerce, marketing and customer experience at Native Shoes in North America, Boxall will join BikeExchange in December to oversee the company’s global capabilities across e-commerce, merchandising, marketing and customer service.

BikeExchange’s Global CEO Mark Watkin said: “We are delighted to have Rebecca’s breadth of experience across digital and customer experience driving the e-Commerce growth as a business and making it easy for more customers to purchase everything bike through our platforms.

“We now have our executive team in place to lead BikeExchange through its next phase of growth, which will be focused on our e-commerce first strategy to attract more sellers, more stock items and generate more transactions.”

The Group’s other recent senior appointments include Derek Colfer as regional head of BikeExchange North America, Sam Salter as chief sales and partnerships officer and Ryan McMillan as global head of technology operations. There has also been significant structural teamwork ensuring the organisation is globally focused around sellers, stock and transactions and is working across the four regions BikeExchange is operating in.

Commenting on her appointment, Boxall said: “I am thrilled to be joining BikeExchange at an exciting time of growth, to drive e-commerce initiatives to fuel BikeExchange’s purpose to make it easy for customers to buy and sell all things bike.”

Boxall previously spent four years as the head of e-commerce for Kikki.K and has held key digital marketing roles at Target and Coles. She also has five years of digital agency experience advising across digital strategy and implementation for a broad range of blue-chip clients.