#BikeIsBest launches new campaign, The Best Tool For The Job

#BikeIsBest is launching its latest campaign today: The Best Tool For The Job.

The integrated campaign will run across billboards, digital, print, social media and PR. According to the DfT, nearly 60% of car journeys are under five miles in England. ‘The Best Tool For The Job’ aims to show that for many short journeys, bike is best.

Research shows that the most successful active travel interventions focus on short and simple journeys. The campaign engaged focus groups across the UK to analyse the importance of positive imagery for cycling and test concepts for ‘The Best Tool for the Job’. The people-focused campaign, which also shows off the spontaneous joy of cycling, works to diversify the range of ethnicities, ages and genders generally represented in cycling imagery.

As part of #BikeIsBest’s work, the campaign has produced research to help shape the image of cycling in the UK. Recently, the group’s new analysis found ‘at least’ 25,000 modal filters in the UK, helping show the already widespread nature of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods.

The #BikeisBest campaign launched in 2020. To date, the campaign has delivered mass engagement and scaled reach with over 3.1 million YouTube views, 11 million combined video views across social channels and over 18 million digital impressions.

It is delivered by the Cycling Marketing Board; the board will run two major advertising campaigns annually and work on a programme of advocacy initiatives to help support the “interested but concerned” group who will cycle if provided with improved infrastructure and a notable cultural shift towards cycling as transport.

Adam Tranter, founder and CEO of Fusion Media, said: “We’re really excited to be building upon the success of #BikeIsBest in 2020 with our new campaign, delivered thanks to the support of the cycling industry. The time for change is now and as we start to plan the recovery from the pandemic, it’s essential that we present cycling as attractive and approachable to those on the cusp of changing their travel modes.”

He added: “The Best Tool For The Job is a fun way to show that many of us use the transport equivalent of a sledgehammer to crack a nut when we drive for short journeys. Nobody is saying that driving isn’t a sensible option for some journeys, but with 60% of car journeys under 5 miles, there are so many that could be switched.”

#BikeIsBest 2021 is supported by:

ACT, Bike Drop, British Cycling, Brompton, Cairn, Clear Channel, Cyclescheme, Cycling Projects, Cycling UK, Dennis Publishing, Freewheel, Giant, Green Commute Initiative, Hammerhead, havebike, Hubbub, Komoot, Le Col, Lezyne, London Cycling Campaign, Love To Ride, Muc-Off, POC, Possible, Pride Out, Qhubeka, Raleigh, Schwalbe, Sigma Sports, Specialized, Sustrans, the Bike Club, The Bikeability Trust, The National Cycle Show, Trek, Universal Colours, V12 Finance, Women of Colour Cycling Collective, Wahoo, Wheels for Wellbeing, Yellow Jersey and Zwift.

For more information, please visit www.bikeisbest.com.

