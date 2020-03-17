Body Rocket hits funding goal hours ahead of campaign launch

Share Facebook

Brighton-based sports tech start-up Body Rocket has hit its funding goal hours ahead of its campaign launch.

The campaign, which initially sought to raise £80,000, opened early to a select group of private investors on 15th March 2020 and was fully-funded just a few hours later. Now open for public investment and overfunding, the campaign offers a variety of rewards from access to advanced pre-ordering and discounts on the product and aerodynamic testing sessions to an aerodynamics training weekend abroad.

The fundraising campaign will propel Body Rocket towards readying devices for use with athletes and its goal of launching to the public in 2021.

Body Rocket founder Eric DeGolier said: “Now that we’ve proven it’s possible to directly measure drag force, the next step is to raise the funding to bring the device to life and to begin working closely with the world’s leading cyclists and triathletes.

“We’ve already started scheduling evaluations with WorldTour cycling teams, international triathletes and track cyclists. The fundraising campaign has gotten off to the best possible start and, by meeting our initial target in such a short space of time, we’ve demonstrated both that there’s an appetite for the technology and that our proposition is an exciting investment opportunity. Our vision is to democratise aerodynamics by making live data available to all.”

Body Rocket will begin field-testing its device later this spring. Unless it reaches its overfunding target, the Crowdcube campaign will remain open until 16th April 2020

For further information about Body Rocket’s crowdfunding campaign, visit the pitch.