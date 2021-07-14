Bosch eBike Systems introduces new Tour+ riding mode

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bosch eBike Systems has introduced the new Tour+ riding mode, offering pedelec riders “dynamic, continuous support depending on their own effort”.

It eliminates the need for manual switching between the common drive modes, and is designed in particular for sporty rides. With Tour+, e-bikers pedal a little harder on flat routes than with the Tour mode.

Sensors on the motor measure riding data more than 1,000 times per second, from which the Tour+ riding mode derives the optimum support for e-bikers. The additional power is sensitively dosed to ‘create a natural riding sensation’. The degree of support varies dynamically and continuously between the Eco and Turbo drive modes.

“With the Tour+ riding mode, e-bikers who like to exert themselves a little more and put more of their own effort into pedalling get a comfort-oriented and range-optimised support level,” said Claus Fleischer, CEO at Bosch eBike Systems.

“There is no need to switch between the familiar modes, riders can devote themselves completely to their eBike experience and enjoy maximum riding pleasure. The system supports a little less on flat and easy routes to increase range. If needed, the support is adjusted situationally based on the pedal pressure to overcome inclines.”

The Tour+ riding mode is available from July 2021 for e-bikes with the Bosch Performance Line CX from model year 2020 and derailleur system.

Read the July issue of BikeBiz below: