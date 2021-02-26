Bosch eBike Systems’ MY21 online training courses now available to dealers

Two online training courses from Bosch eBike Systems for the 2021 model year are now available to dealers.

– Basics: The Bosch eBike system (duration approximately 110 minutes)

– Model year 2021: New Features (duration approximately 45 minutes)

The online Basics training course will provide an overview of Bosch eBike Systems’ current product portfolio. As part of this course, the expert advisors will go into all the important service topics, explain the features of the DiagnosticTool and provide the specialist dealers with helpful tips and tricks.

The Model Year 2021 online training will focus on the new Nyon on-board computer, the Performance Line CX 85-nm software update and Bosch eBike Systems connectivity solutions.

Both training courses are free of charge and available on the Bosch dealer portal at www.bosch-ebike.net.

