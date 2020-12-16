Bosch eBike Systems’ Nyon honoured at CES 2021 Innovation Awards

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Bosch eBike Systems has been named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honouree in the category Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation for the all-in-one onboard computer Nyon.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) presents the CES Innovation Awards each year for ‘pioneering innovations’ in technology and design in consumer products.

“Digital solutions like the Nyon onboard computer extend riding enjoyment on e-bikes and redefine mobility because they get people to their destination in a flexible, stress-free and safe way”, said Claus Fleischer, CEO of Bosch eBike Systems.

“The CES 2021 Innovation Award recognises our efforts to further advance this vision of mobility with our connected biking solutions.”

The Nyon on-board computer will also be on show at the All-Digital CES 2021, which will take place from 11th-14th January 2021, online via digital.ces.tech.

Read the December issue of BikeBiz below: