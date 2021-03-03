Brompton issues recall notice affecting its electric bikes

Share Facebook

Brompton Bicycle has initiated a recall affecting its electric bikes.

Through its continual quality assurance processes, Brompton said it has become aware of an issue with the firmware installed on some its e-bikes. This affects models which have version 1-2-7 and version 1-2-8 firmware installed.

“Under specific circumstances, if a system failure occurs, there is a low possibility that the electric system may continue to provide assistance to the motor, causing continued forward momentum, when the rider is not actively pedalling,” said a Brompton statement. “The risk of an accident occurring is very low with only one reported minor incident from a customer, which did not result in any injury or accident.”

Customers with affected bikes must have an upgraded version of the firmware installed on their bike, Brompton said. They can do this free of charge at their local Brompton dealer, and will also be given a website voucher as compensation. Further information is available here.

“We appreciate that this will cause inconvenience for our customers and we thank them for their patience,” the statement continued. “If customers have questions or concerns they can contact our customer service team using the contact details on the following site: https://www.brompton.com/recall.“