Brooklyn Bicycle Co. partners with The Bike Collective for Australian distribution

Urban bike manufacturer Brooklyn Bicycle Co. has partnered with The Bike Collective, an Australian distribution company that sells bikes and accessories to independent bike shops throughout Australia.

The Bike Collective is currently offering Brooklyn Bicycle Co. bikes for pre-order and will begin shipping to Australian retailers in late February.

The Bike Collective will offer Brooklyn Bicycle Co.’s most popular models, including:

– Bedford 8 Speed: Diamond-frame around town bike

– Franklin 8 Speed: Utilitarian step-through frame with colour matched fenders and chainguard

– Lorimer & Roebling: Wide gearing range butted Chromoly frame hybrids

– Brighton 7: Classic step-through cruiser bike

“We consistently receive inquiries regarding the availability of our bikes in the Australian market,” said Brooklyn Bicycle Co. president Ryan Zagata. “This partnership presents a tremendous opportunity at the right time in our growth trajectory.

“We have built and battle-tested our brand in North America and global distribution is a large part of our long-term growth strategy. The Bike Collective understands this segment of the market and will represent our brand well in Australia.”

“We are excited to be bringing Brooklyn Bicycle Co. bikes down under,” said The Bike Collective director Sam Neeft. “Our focus on providing, durable, quality urban bicycles for everyday use at an accessible price point runs true to the ethos of Brooklyn’s brand.

“With the continued growth of alternative transportation modes in Australia and Brooklyn’s strong reputation, the bikes are sure to be in high demand here in Australia.”

Brooklyn Bicycle Co. was established in 2011, and its bikes are available in a wide range of gearing options starting at $579.99. Bikes can be found at retail locations across the United States and Canada, or can be purchased online at http://www.brooklynbicycleco.com.

The Bike Collective was established in 2021 by long-time bike shop owner Sam Neeft and fellow cycling enthusiast Ben Trussell. It will showcase brands that have had limited prior exposure in the Australian market with a focus on bicycles and accessories designed for urban cycling and lifestyle. For more information, visit https://www.thebikecollective.com.au.