Busby partners with Sweatcoin to enable people exercising to earn rewards while staying safe

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A new partnership between Busby and Sweatcoin has been launched to enable outdoor enthusiasts using smartphone safety technology to earn rewards while exercising.

Busby works in the background of a smartphone to automatically detect incidents like a crash, fall or injury, before asking the user if they are okay and alerting emergency contacts if help is needed in real-time.

Creators and Liverpool-based trio Kirk Ryan, James Duffy and Barry Green have also developed a threat reporting system in their app with an SOS feature allowing vulnerable road users to call for assistance wherever they are in the world.

Sweatcoin, meanwhile, rewards people for walking, with steps counted and converted into a new type of currency, sweatcoins. These can then be redeemed in exchange for exclusive rewards including gift cards, lifestyle products, gadgets, digital subscriptions and more.

Kirk Ryan, co-founder and technical director at Busby said: “We’re extremely excited to partner with Sweatcoin to create a rewarding experience for our Busby users while they protect their outdoor activities. As a result, not only can their loved one’s have peace of mind that everything is OK, but our users can now earn sweatcoins to purchase exclusive products and offers from our marketplace.

“Both Busby and Sweatcoin teams worked tirelessly to bring this partnership together in a short amount of time, and our users have much more to look forward to throughout our partnership.”

Jack Warrilow, head of strategic and API partnerships at Sweatcoin, added: “This is a powerful addition to the ecosystem of apps using Sweatcoin as a rewards provider. It diversifies the healthy habits we want to promote, beyond walking and running, and is a step in the right direction towards a healthier, happier planet.”

Busby also has partnerships with Tier Mobility and Bird Scooters, with more to be announced in the near future.

Read the May issue of BikeBiz below: