CamelBak extends partnership with Riteway Products Japan

CamelBak has announced a new partnership with its Japanese bike distributor Riteway Products Japan (RPJ).

The agreement extends RPJ’s current distribution of CamelBak bike-related products to now include all product categories produced by CamelBak, including outdoor, run and everyday bottles and drinkware products.

Joe Holland, international sales manager at CamelBak, said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Riteway for the distribution of all CamelBak made products within Japan.

“We are experiencing fantastic brand growth and development across many international territories and have great plans to increase our presence in the Japanese outdoor market with the launch of new hydration and carry solutions for the active outdoor consumer during 2022.”

Masato Nakano, brand manager at Riteway Products Japan, added: “We are very pleased to announce our expanded partnership with CamelBak Products. Their history of excellent and creative products will be welcomed in the Japanese market and will give us a relationship with markets and users that we have not had previously.”

Riteway Products Japan was established in February 1996 as a Japanese corporation financed by GT Bicycle. In April 2002, the RPJ became independent from GT Bicycle to be a Japanese company in name and in reality. It deals with bikes made by brands including GT, Felt and Riteway.

Pierer Mobility AG recently announced the acquisition and integration of Felt Bicycles into its division Pierer E-Bikes GmbH. The acquisition of Felt Bicycles consists of three components: the purchase of the Felt brand assets, business assets in Europe and in North America, as well as the integration of the global workforce into Pierer E-Bikes GmbH’s team structure.

CamelBak is distributed in the UK and Ireland by ZyroFisher. Last month, the brand unveiled the new M.U.L.E. Commute 22 and H.A.W.G. Commute 30 packs designed specifically for bike commuting. Find out more here.