CAMS-Tifosi partners with Busby and DSN for 2021 season

UK-based UCI Continental women’s cycling team CAMS-Tifosi has welcomed a series of new partners for the 2021 racing season.

The latest team partner to be announced is Busby and Discount Sports Network (DSN), who will be coming on board for the 2021 season. Other new team partners include CRX Compression clothing, Kali Protection helmets and Kure Oxygen, who all join for the 2021 season alongside existing partners including Alé clothing, Perkins Garages, and title sponsor CAMS, who remain committed to a three-year sponsorship deal.

Busby’s vision is to make all road users safer, reduce rider risk and make them more visible. DSN uses direct relationships with brands to secure all-year-round discounts. They joined forces earlier this year to offer safety and discounts in one app.

“The Busby and DSN partnership with CAMS-Tifosi goes hand in hand with our team’s ethos around rider safety,” said CAMS-Tifosi team principal Simon Howes. “From our title sponsor, Cycling Accident Management Services (CAMS) to our bright and visible team kit from Alé, we like to ensure that rider safety is at the forefront of what we do.

“We also want to promote rider safety in the sport so to add the Busby app and its safety features into our team just made sense. Couple this with the discounts on offer within the app through Discount Sports Network and it becomes an absolute no brainer.”

David Birch, CEO and founder of DSN, added: “When discussing with our partners Busby about which team we would like to be involved with for 2021, we were unanimous in the decision to work with CAMS-Tifosi. The team, the riders and their ethos around cycling and rider safety was a natural fit.”

