Canyon unveils new Spectral:ON e-MTB

Canyon has unveiled the new Spectral:ON, the “ultimate e-MTB all-rounder for all those who can’t possibly have enough fun”.

It features an increase in range thanks to new Canyon-engineered 720Wh and 900Wh batteries, a total weight of 21.8kg (Spectral:ON CFR, 720Wh battery, medium), 155mm of travel in the rear and 150mm of travel up front as well as a mullet setup.

With the new Spectral:ON, Canyon designed a new frame and developed a novel battery cell architecture that it said boosts range and ride quality, with the result being an e-mountain bike that gives riders outstanding ride quality and the power to ride all day long.

The new frame are now fully carbon, gaining a carbon rear triangle for the first time. All-new carbon layup schedules and a more efficient frame architecture enabled Canyon to gain strength while saving weight, the brand said.

Canyon has also bolstered the rear end stiffness with the addition of a new seatstay bridge and the adoption of burly ball bearings that now revolve around 15mm thru-axles at both the main and seatstay pivots.

By arranging the battery cells horizontally, Canyon said it has created a more compact and efficient battery layout. The battery placement with the frame was also optimised by tilting the Shimano EP8 motor upwards at a 30-degree angle. This allowed Canyon to tuck the battery lower within the frame, in front of the motor instead of above it.

Both the Canyon Spectral:ON CFR and Spectral:ON CFR LTD are available in all markets outside of the US now, with the three CF models following in May. To start things off, both CFR models will only be available with the large 900Wh battery.

Riders will be able to choose between the 720Wh and 900Wh battery option on all CF and CFR models in May. All small Spectral:ON models are limited to 720Wh batteries due to the size of their down tubes.