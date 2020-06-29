Cargo bike scheme supporting local and business community during lockdown

Share Facebook

The InStreatham electric cargo bike has been supporting the local and business community during lockdown, encouraging many residents to rely on local businesses and keep community spirit up during these times.

The eco scheme was initially launched to enable small independent businesses to replace cars and vans deliveries with cycle freight thus improving Streatham’s air quality.

“Since lockdown, the bike has seen a significant increase in usage,” said a statement. “Our rider has done over 600 miles of deliveries every month since March compared to 155 in February. Deliveries include prescriptions for the elderly, groceries, pet foods, DIY, plants and much more!”

Some businesses continued to use it as a B2B service between their stores. The BID launched the cargo bike with match funding from the Healthy Streets Fund for Businesses last year and is “beyond delighted” that the bike service was able to come into its own and serve its business community.

Louise Abbotts, InStreatham BID manager, said: “The feedback from businesses that have used our cargo bike scheme has been incredibly positive. On top of all of the environmental benefits, it is much friendlier to be able to deliver a locally managed scheme where technology supports human interactions and doesn’t replace it.

“During the COVID-19 crisis, the service really came into its own and we have been delighted to be able to support our businesses at such an incredibly difficult time. The scheme has been used for delivering hot meals, medication, pet food and DIY supplies and has demonstrated the value of the initiative. Post lockdown I hope it will continue to play a strong part in supporting Streatham’s circular economy and helping businesses and residents to enjoy cleaner air.”

