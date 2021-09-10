Cargo bike sharing scheme launches in Hackney

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A publicly available cargo bike sharing scheme is being launched in Hackney this month.

Eight new electrically-assisted cargo bikes will be available to rent from four docking stations across Hackney, with two in Shoreditch, close to the borders with Islington and Tower Hamlets, one in London Fields and one in Stoke Newington.

The scheme – called Cargo Bike Share – is funded by the Mayor of London and the tri-borough Zero Emissions Network, which helps residents and businesses in Tower Hamlets, Islington and Hackney save money, reduce emissions and improve local air quality. It is being delivered by Beryl.

Councillor Mete Coban MBE, cabinet member for energy, waste, transport and public realm, said: “Our residents and businesses are passionate about doing all they can to help improve air quality – and we’re launching this scheme to provide easy-to-access e-cargo bikes for shopping and carrying goods.

“Cargo Bike Share is a nationwide first, and is one of the many ways we’re working to rebuild a greener Hackney in the aftermath of the pandemic – with cleaner air, healthier lives and better neighbourhoods for all of our residents and businesses.”

Beryl chief executive Philip Ellis said: “For last-mile deliveries or short journeys, e-cargo bikes are by far the best and often the most time efficient way to move large or heavy items. By replacing vans, a network of e-cargo bikes has the potential to transform local areas making them safer and more pleasant to live and work in, due to the reduction in CO2 emissions, noise pollution and stationary motor vehicles that take up valuable space on our streets.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Hackney Council to launch this UK-first trial, which we believe will have a lasting positive impact on the community, and widen access to e-cargo bikes.

‘’Beryl has always strived to be a micro-mobility pioneer that offers the broadest options in an affordable and accessible way. We believe this e-cargo bike trial has the potential to show what is possible in many urban areas across the UK, as businesses and residents explore more sustainable transport options.’’

Residents and businesses will be able to pick up a cargo bike from Fleetwood Street in Stoke Newington; Broadway Market; and Calvert Avenue and Pitfield Street in Shoreditch. The locations of the docking stations have been chosen because they are near high streets, with high footfall from residents and businesses.

The bikes will be available to hire through the Beryl app when the scheme has launched. Docking stations are being installed at the start of September.