Co Bikes rolls out more e-bike stations across Exeter

Co Bikes has announced new electric bike stations in Exeter, set to help the city’s ambitions to become net carbon zero by 2030.

“It’s great news that Co Bikes is expanding its network across the city and giving more and more people a viable alternative to using the car,” said councillor Rachel Sutton, lead councillor for Net Zero Exeter 2030. “This is another significant contribution towards helping us become a zero-carbon city by 2030.”

The Sidwell Street station is now open and can be found in front of the British Heart Foundation store. The Cowick Street station will be located at St Thomas Precinct. Works on this location are currently underway and are due to be completed in early March.

Once lockdown eases, there will also be a Co Bikes dockless station located outside Exeter College’s newest site, the Future Skills Centre near Exeter Airport. This will increase the number of Co Bikes stations available in Exeter to 16, with further locations around the city due to be announced in the coming weeks.

The new locations will help support the growth in cycling levels seen since the start of the pandemic. Use of the Co Bike network increased by over 400% across 2020. When the Future Skills Centre station opens, college staff will be given three months free access to Co Bikes.

The Co Bikes network is powered by nextbike, which operates shared bike schemes in 200 cities around the world.

