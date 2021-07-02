Colnago appoints Rosin as CEO as it gears up for next phase of growth

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Nicola Rosin has been appointed CEO of Colnago Ernesto and C. S.r.l. and the associated company, Colnago America.

Rosin will also maintain his strategic advisor role with Colnago’s parent company in Abu Dhabi. Former general manager and board member of Selle Royal Group, Rosin was brought on as a strategic advisor to Colnago in February.

“It feels like I’ve been working my entire career to have a chance to lead a brand and business as significant as Colnago,” said Rosin. “Like anyone in cycling, I have always respected the brand that Ernesto has built and feel fortunate to take on this leadership role.

“I would love to thank Mrs Melissa Moncada for advocating to bring me on as the leader of Colnago. I must also say that Ernesto Colnago has supported me and has given me excellent advice as I stepped into the company that he quite literally built with his own hands.”

Parent company Colnago Abu Dhabi and vice chairman Moncada have ‘ambitious’ plans for Colnago and for further development in the cycling world: “With the leadership and knowledge of our new CEO, Nicola Rosin, Colnago will have a promising future that will be characterised by enhancing the legacy of Ernesto Colnago hand in hand with all the excellent human and professional members of our company.”

Founder Ernesto Colnago said: “I have spent my entire working life building the Colnago brand and business and I feel entirely confident that I am handing it over to the best leader possible.

“After spending months really getting to know Nicola, I am certain that, under his vision, Colnago will grow to higher heights than ever before.”