Concept Cycles opens new pop-up showroom in Hamburg

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Concept Cycles has opened a new pop-up showroom in Hamburg, dedicated exclusively to showcasing the latest bikes and accessories from Specialized.

PPDS’ suite of Philips professional displays has been selected and installed inside, transforming the space into a COVID-compliant, interactive haven in just three weeks.

Founded in 2013, Concept Cycles Hamburg is the largest concept store in northern Germany, offering full bike servicing, fitting, repairs and buying advice. Its 300 square metre showroom houses an extensive range of professional-level road bikes, mountain bikes and power-assisted e-bikes, as well as accessories from some of the industry’s premium brands.

Following a recent fire, which has partially reduced capacity for the foreseeable future, Concept Cycles decided to open the new showroom nearby dedicated to bikes and accessories from Specialized.

Completed and opened in just over three weeks, it features 17 Philips professional displays, ranging from 24in to 75in, placed and mounted strategically throughout the store (including from the ceiling), ensuring maximum exposure and impact.

“We had extremely little time and had to get everything up and running in just three weeks,” said Henrik Schmidt, CEO, Specialized Hamburg. “We are delighted with P.O.S Television and PPDS—two high-performance partners who are fully involved.”

Konstantin Flabouriaris, PPDS, added: “We understand the pressures being faced by the retail industry, both pre-and post-COVID and our strategy has and will always be to provide value-led, problem-solving solutions in order for them to stand out from the crowd and be the very best they can be.”

He continued: “We’re delighted to have supported Concept Cycles Hamburg in creating this incredible new store – all in the space of just a few weeks, which shows the flexibility of our business and our inherent desire and commitment to supporting our partners immediately, rather than in a few weeks or even months.

“From an unusual empty space, our solutions have brought Specialized Concept Store to life in ways that once seemed unimaginable, really grabbing the attention of the public whether they’re passing by or across the street, while bringing perhaps the safest and most tailored, customer-centric experience to any retail store found in Hamburg or beyond. It’s never been more important to stand out from the crowd and, at PPDS, we’re helping retailers do just that.”

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: