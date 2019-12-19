Consumers would wait longer for more sustainable deliveries

Almost three-quarters of consumers (74%) would be happy to wait longer for goods if the delivery method was more sustainable, a survey commissioned by international branding and customer experience agency I-AM has revealed.

The ‘HERE: NOW Exploring The Next Generation of Convenience’ survey reports that these planet-conscious consumers would approve of deliveries by bicycles or ‘green cars’, while nearly two-thirds (65%) would be happy for their orders to be handled by a drone or robot, rather than a person.

The survey also reveals that 92% would back greener delivery options – but this figure drops to just 50% if it meant higher costs.

Other key findings in the survey include:

– Over a third of consumers (36%) feel that sustainable and eco-friendly options should be more convenient

– Just a third (36%) of consumers consider their local store an important place to meet and get to know people

– Nearly two thirds (63%) would be happy for their local store to be fully automated

– Nearly a third (32%) of consumers would like more convenience offerings in train stations

The survey also found that more than half (56%) welcome an option to order restaurant food to public parks and spaces.

A third state the ideal amount of time to receive a product ordered online is within 24 hours, although a third would like to receive their products in under 12 hours.

A growing interest in the ‘take now pay later’ option by text or digital tab is also evident with 63% favouring this method, while 93% of consumers would like their delivery provider to offer return collections from home, and 41% of them would like to choose the time slot.

Meanwhile, 79% of consumers like new things, and are open to their new local store introducing them to new products through tastings or other trending items.

I-AM group partner Pete Champion said: “Convenience services need to act more like concierge services, adding exclusivity as a key differentiator. By doing this, it is the first step in creating more initiatives that can tap into and connect with local communities, creating spaces for engagement and exploration.

“Convenience should be fast and seamless, but it doesn’t always have to take place at the same time. Introduce take now pay later schemes that are either technologically-powered or built on trust, so consumers will keep coming back, building loyalty in the meantime.

“With more digitally-enabled hyper-local formats popping up, consumers want retailers to give them the convenience of not having to work out what is good and what is not. Showing consumers offerings that both tell them that an item is trendy, good in quality and curating fresh, diverse and healthy product choices allow consumers to trust and learn more.”

The survey was conducted among 2,000 18 to 45-year-olds across the UK.